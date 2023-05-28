Indian Official Who Drained Reservoir to Retrieve Phone Claims He Had Permission

An Indian man who drained two million liters from the Paralkot reservoir, over the course of two days, is claiming that he had permission to remove the water.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, dropped his Samsung handset into the reservoir while taking a selfie with his friends last Sunday.

Vishwas told the Indian Express that he rented a diesel pump to “drain some water into a nearby canal.” According to Vishwas, the water he drained was “not in usable condition” and was taken from an overflow section.

According to reports, Vishwas said he received permission to drain the water from a government official. His employer, however, disagreed and suspended Vishwas for misusing his position.

Vishwas did not receive permission to drain the water, according to a suspension notice seen by CNN.



