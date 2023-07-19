Indian Development Surpasses Pentagon as World’s Biggest Office Building

A massive new complex designed to support India's diamond-cutting industry spans more than 7.1 million square feet of floor space across 35 acres -- making it larger than the Pentagon, which encompasses 6.5 million square feet on 29 acres just outside Washington D.C.



The Pentagon has held the title of world's largest office building for 80 years.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is a "one-stop destination" for more than 65,000 professionals in the country's diamond industry, nestled in Surat, a city about 150 miles north of Mumbai where 90% of the world's diamonds are cut, CNN reported.

The 15-story, $388 million development includes nine towers that are interconnected by a central corridor, according to the outlet. The complex boasts 4,700 office spaces and houses 131 elevators, along with other amenities, such as stores, restaurants, and wellness facilities.

An aerial view of Surat Diamond Bourse. VaishP/Wikimedia

The complex is expecting its first occupants in November, according to CNN.

The project, designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis, took four years of construction to complete -- a timeline partially impacted by delays spurred by the pandemic.

CEO Mahesh Gadhavi said the campus will save time for thousands of people who otherwise have to travel to Mumbai for business, some of them commuting well over 100 miles daily.

“It’s difficult … (some) people have to spend three and a half to four hours, daily, to come from their homes to their offices and back home again,” he told CNN.

According to Gadhavi, scoring the record for the world's largest office building was not one of the project's goals.

The complex's massive size was actually a product of demand, Gadhavi said. Each of the offices were purchased by companies prior to construction, he told CNN.

According to Morphogenesis, the design of the building is intended to provide a "level playing field" for each of the tenants.

The architecture firm’s co-founder, Sonali Rastogi, told CNN the complex's "democratic" layout means each company has about the same convenience to all of the property's amenities.

Every office is within a seven-minute walk to the front gate, Rastogi said. The experience of working there is supposed to "be exactly the same for everyone," Rastogi told the news network.

The firm also says its design uses as much as 50% less energy than the maximum allowed. The facility holds a "platinum" rating issued by the Indian Green Building Council, according to CNN.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a native of Gujarat, the state where Surat Diamond Bourse is located, is expected to officially cut the ribbon on the project later this year.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit," Modi said in a tweet Wednesday.

"It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities."

