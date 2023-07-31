India Railroad Official Shoots 4 Dead on Train, Police Say - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

India Railroad Official Shoots 4 Dead on Train, Police Say

Chetan Kumar is accused of killing a railroad official and three train passengers

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A railroad official charged with protecting the public was arrested in India on Monday after fatally shooting four people aboard a train, Indian police said. 

The BBC reported that Chetan Kumar, who worked as a constable with India’s Railway Protection Force, allegedly used his automatic weapon to shoot and kill another railroad official, along with three passengers, while on a train near Mumbai. 

A train comes to a halt at the New Delhi railway station
Chetan Kumar is accused of killing another railroad official and three passengers aboard the trainEdwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Tikaram Meena was an assistant sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force, the BBC reported. Kumar first shot Meena and then the three passengers. 

Read More

After he allegedly shot the victims, Kumar pulled an alarm to stop the train, traveling from Jaipur to Mumbai, and tried to escape. 

"The incident is very sad," said Neeraj Verma, general manager of Western Railways, according to the BBC. "We have not received any information about any argument between the RPF constable and the assistant sub-inspector."

Police are investigating the incident and hope to identify the victims soon.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.