India Railroad Official Shoots 4 Dead on Train, Police Say
Chetan Kumar is accused of killing a railroad official and three train passengers
A railroad official charged with protecting the public was arrested in India on Monday after fatally shooting four people aboard a train, Indian police said.
The BBC reported that Chetan Kumar, who worked as a constable with India’s Railway Protection Force, allegedly used his automatic weapon to shoot and kill another railroad official, along with three passengers, while on a train near Mumbai.
Tikaram Meena was an assistant sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force, the BBC reported. Kumar first shot Meena and then the three passengers.
- 4 Dead in Mass Shooting Near Atlanta, Suspect at Large
- Survivors of India Train Crash Describe Hellish Scene of Crumpled Cars, Twisted Tracks and Dead Bodies
- Indian Official Says Train Track Signaling Was ‘99.99% Error Free’ Before Crash
- More than 280 Killed, 900 Injured in Horrific India Train Crash
- Devastating Indian Train Crash Caused By Signal Failure, Officials Say
After he allegedly shot the victims, Kumar pulled an alarm to stop the train, traveling from Jaipur to Mumbai, and tried to escape.
"The incident is very sad," said Neeraj Verma, general manager of Western Railways, according to the BBC. "We have not received any information about any argument between the RPF constable and the assistant sub-inspector."
Police are investigating the incident and hope to identify the victims soon.
