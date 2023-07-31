India Railroad Official Shoots 4 Dead on Train, Police Say

A railroad official charged with protecting the public was arrested in India on Monday after fatally shooting four people aboard a train, Indian police said.

The BBC reported that Chetan Kumar, who worked as a constable with India’s Railway Protection Force, allegedly used his automatic weapon to shoot and kill another railroad official, along with three passengers, while on a train near Mumbai.

Chetan Kumar is accused of killing another railroad official and three passengers aboard the train Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Tikaram Meena was an assistant sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force, the BBC reported. Kumar first shot Meena and then the three passengers.

After he allegedly shot the victims, Kumar pulled an alarm to stop the train, traveling from Jaipur to Mumbai, and tried to escape.

"The incident is very sad," said Neeraj Verma, general manager of Western Railways, according to the BBC. "We have not received any information about any argument between the RPF constable and the assistant sub-inspector."

Police are investigating the incident and hope to identify the victims soon.