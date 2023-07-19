India Floodwaters Reach the Taj Mahal After Intense Rains - The Messenger
India Floodwaters Reach the Taj Mahal After Intense Rains

There was "no serious concern" for the Taj's safety, while other sites were damaged

Dan Morrison
This photograph taken on July 17, 2023 shows flooded banks of river Yamuna along the Taj Mahal in Agra.PAWAN SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Floodwaters in northern India reached the compound walls of the iconic Taj Mahal on Wednesday and damaged other important shrines nearby as severe floods plague northern India.

Officials said the 17th-century white marble monument wasn’t at risk, even as the Yamuna River reached a 45-year high of 499 feet outside the famous tomb, built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen Mumtaz Mahal.

Raj Kumar Patel, a superintendent with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told Reuters there was "no serious concern" about the monument’s safety. 

"If it rains more, or the water stays this high for some days, we will need to assess the situation again," Patel said.

Flooding has devastated parts of northern India this week after unusually heavy rains. The Yamuna has received 108% of its normal rainfall since the four-month monsoon season opened June 1.

Video from around the Taj showed water lapping at the monument’s red sandstone boundary wall, with the domed structure standing serenely above. 

Other nearby monuments “have been submerged,” Patel said, including the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often called the "baby Taj", which dates back to the 1600s, and the Mehtab Bagh, from the same period, which was damaged and its garden destroyed.

