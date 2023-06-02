The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    India Drops Periodic Table and Evolution from Curriculum for Older Teenagers

    India's National Council of Educational Research and Training first cut evolution from coursework in order to "streamline" online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Jason Hahn
    Close-up detail of periodic table GoodLifeStudio/Getty Images

    The council that oversees the school curriculum for older children and teenagers in India has removed topics such as evolution and the periodic table of elements from certain classrooms next year.

    According to Nature, India's National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has pulled the aforementioned topics and others, including environmental sustainability, from the syllabus for students in Class 9 and 10 (considered ninth and 10th grade in the United States).

    India Today reported that only students who choose to study chemistry in their final two years (Class 11 and Class 12) will learn about the topics. The outlet said courses covering science are not mandatory after Class 10.

    Nature said the changes could affect around 134 million students.

    Read More

    Mythili Ramchand, a science-teacher trainer at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, told the publication that removing chapters on energy sources, including fossil fuels and renewables, is particularly peculiar given the global focus on sustainable energy.

    After the announcement, science educators and researchers organized an appeal to reinstate the topics, with over 4,500 scientists, teachers and science communicators signing a petition.

    NCERT has not responded to the appeal and did not engage with parents and teachers in explaining the decision-making process, Nature reported.

    Chapters on various subjects beyond science, including democracy, diversity, political parties, challenges to democracy and the industrial revolution, have also been removed, according to Nature.

    On its website, NCERT claims the changes to the curriculum aim to reduce its difficulty, eliminate redundant content and provide experiential learning and creativity opportunities.

    Scientists in India first protested the council's decision to drop evolution from Class 9 and 10 in April.

    At the time, Science reported that the group first cut the topic during the COVID-19 pandemic to "streamline" online classes.

