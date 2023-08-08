India has barred makers of home-grown military drones from using Chinese components over fears of digital backdoors in parts manufactured by its powerful neighbor.

During two meetings earlier this year to discuss the terms of future manufacturing contracts, Indian military officials told potential bidders that components from "countries sharing land borders with India will not be acceptable for security reasons," Reuters reported.

The phrase was a euphemism for China, a senior official told Reuters.

China's People's Liberation Army currently occupies important stretches of Indian territory along the two countries' contested 2,100-mile-long Himalayan border.

One document said Chinese subsystems had "security loopholes" that could compromise military data. Bidders were required to name the origin of all their components.

The ban is part of a wider effort to keep Chinese parts out of defense and security equipment, Ankit Mehta, the CEO of Indian drone maker ideaForge, told CNBC-TV18.

“This rule has been there and it is definitely something that is welcome particularly when data security is concerned,” Mehta said.

Electronics–mobile phones, TVs, and thousands of different components–constitute a big part of India’s $94.5 billion in annual imports from China. China is the source for 25 percent of India’s non-oil imports.



India began phased restrictions on imports of foreign-made surveillance drones in 2020. The country also allocated 1.6 trillion rupees ($19.77 billion) to modernize its military in 2023-24, with 75% of that reserved for domestic industry.

Currently, 70% of the drone supply chain is made in China, Sameer Joshi, founder of NewSpace Research and Technologies, which supplies small drones to India's military, told Reuters.



There were few alternatives, Joshi said. "So if I talk to, let's say, a Polish guy, he still has his components which are coming via China."

Buying only non-Chinese parts caused a dramatic increase in costs, Joshi said.

In 2019, the U.S. Congress barred the military from buying or using Chinese drones and components.