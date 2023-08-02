Incandescent Bulbs Are Now Officially Banned in the US – Here’s What to Know

Long-awaited regulations that effectively end the production of most incandescent bulbs in the United States took effect Tuesday, setting penalties for businesses -- not consumers -- who profit from the sale of low-efficiency bulbs.

The rules, which date back to the George W. Bush administration, were finalized last year and set a minimum of 45 lumens per watt for each lightbulb.

By comparison, incandescent bulbs generally produce only about 15 lumens per watt, while LED bulbs can usually put out at least 75 lumens per watt.

The rule only applies to what are considered "general service" bulbs, however. The Department of Energy has put out a guide of what is not covered by the regulation.

According to The Hill, the new rule targets businesses that violate the law, not consumers.

Retailers, distributors, and manufacturers could pay up to $542 per violation if found selling, producing, or moving the outdated bulbs.

The DOE began to enforce rules for some businesses in January, The Hill reported. In March, retailers and distributors began to receive warning notices and reduced penalties before the phase-in period ended Monday.

Officials have said the new rule is expected to cut down on the nation's carbon emissions while saving Americans money on their electric bills.

Specifically, the DOE expects the shift will cut 222 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next three decades.

According to The Hill, that is equal to the emissions generated by roughly 28 million homes annually.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, told the outlet these kinds of regulations are among the “essential pillars to a successful approach to combating climate change.”

“The key thing about efficiency is that it needs to be done at a huge scale, and appliance standards are the best tool to drive efficiency at scale to make sure that all the products in a given marketplace include technological innovations that cut energy waste.”

Consumers, meanwhile, are expected to save as much as $3 billion every year on electricity bills.

Despite the savings, the phase-out of incandescent bulbs does not have broad buy-in in Washington or elsewhere.

When Congress first passed the Energy Independence and Security Act to move toward more efficient lightbulbs in 2007, the measure was approved with large bipartisan support and signed into law by then-President Bush.

But in the years since, the rule has gradually been criticized as government overreach, as some conservatives have lamented it is only the latest in a series of energy efficiency regulations that spell out what appliances Americans can and cannot use.

On Sunday, the House Republicans' campaign committee tweeted a link to an article about the rule, writing: "Joe Biden and Democrats' extremism knows no limits."

Still, the trade group representing light bulb manufacturers, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, has expressed support for the rule as the transition to LED bulbs has been "an unqualified success."