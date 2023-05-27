In Turkey’s Presidential Runoff, Refugees Are Almost Certain to Lose

In its final days, Turkey’s presidential runoff campaign has turned increasingly into a battle over refugees. Looking for a last-ditch strategy to gain ground against long-time leader Recip Tayyip Erdogan, the opposition is promising to rid the country of the millions of Syrian men, women and children who live in camps and other facilities inside Turkey.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition leader who will go head-to-head with Erdogan after the first-round vote failed to produce a clear winner, pledged this week to “never, ever make Turkey a warehouse for refugees.” That followed Erdogan's promise that he was working on a plan for the voluntary repatriation of one million Syrians.

All told, Turkey hosts some 4 million refugees, the vast majority of whom—some 3.6 million—are from Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-long civil war.

The results of Sunday’s election will have a profound impact on the Turkish economy and the country’s foreign policy, but one outcome is already clear, no matter who wins: those Syrians in Turkey will suffer the consequences of a bitterly fought election campaign.

A politician’s shift

Before the May 14 vote, Kilicdaroglu focused his campaign on the country’s dire economic straits—inflation remains north of 40 per cent— and on Erdogan’s economic policies. Erdogan’s refusal to raise interest rates was widely seen as having sent the inflation figures higher than they would otherwise have been. Kilicdaroglu also joined a chorus of critics condemning Erdogan’s response to the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000.

But those attacks weren’t enough to beat Erdogan in the first round—the incumbent took 49.5 per cent of the vote to Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9 per cent—and the last two weeks suggest the opposition has calculated that it needed another approach for the runoff: a rhetorical onslaught against the Syrian refugee population.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Among new lines of attack, Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan of putting “Turkish citizenship on sale to get imported votes” by throwing the doors open to refugees from Syria and beyond.

There was at least one sign this week that the anti-refugee strategy was working. Kilicdaroglu won the endorsement of the country's far-right Victory Party, which had been in talks with the Erdogan camp. Following an agreement with Kilicdaroglu, the party urged its supporters to back Erdogan’s opponent to ensure that Turkey doesn’t become “Immigration land.” Victory Party leader Umit Ozdag said Kilicdaroglu had agreed to a plan to expel refugees within a year.

A worn-out welcome mat?

The tilt in the campaign reflects widespread anti-refugee sentiment in Turkey, particularly as the economy flounders.

When Turkey began taking in refugees from Syria more than a decade ago, it was in a far stronger position economically, with an infrastructure and building boom - orchestrated by Erdogan - that helped cement the Turkish leader's political position and buoyed the economic fortunes of millions of Turks.

But with that boom long gone, and the country living through a clear and devastating bust, many in Turkey have directed their anger at migrants and refugees. One recent survey showed that more than 88 percent of Turkish citizens now want Syrian refugees to return home.

While Kilicdaroglu promises to expel them all, Erdogan - who has been criticized often for a harsh nationalism and disdain for human rights - says his government is working on more humane ways to encourage Syrian refugees to return home.

“The opposition is constantly focusing on one thing. They say when we come to power, we will send the Syrian refugees in Turkey back,” he told CNN ahead of the runoff. “It’s impossible for me to agree with that.”

Instead, Erdogan said, “right now Turkish NGOs are building residential units in northern parts of Syria. Why? So refugees here in Turkey can go back to their homeland. This process has already started and right now we're launching another initiative to encourage one million refugees to go back.”

For the Syrians themselves, there’s an unavoidable conclusion: whether Sunday’s vote produces a President Erdogan (again) or a President Kilicdaroglu, their days in Turkey could be numbered.