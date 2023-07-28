In Ominous Sign, Refrigerated Containers Are Appearing in Downtown Phoenix

As temperatures in Phoenix are set to surpass 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the 27th day in a row, the city has placed refrigerated overflow containers downtown as a precaution against a spike in heat-related deaths.



Ten coolers, each about 8-by-20 feet, were placed at a parking lot close to the Maricopa County medical examiner, NBC News reported.



“While we typically see a surge in intakes to the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) in July, this year has been worse than prior years,” Jason Berry, a Maricopa County spokesperson, told local outlet AZFamily.



The Medical Examiner's Office is currently holding 224 bodies, and is capable of storing up to 358 under "surge" conditions. But the coolers allow staff to continue with their usual workflow even if there is an unexpected increase in deaths.



There have been about 25 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County so far this year, with another 249 under investigation, according to a weekly report from the county's Department of Public Health. At least four of the victims died indoors after their air conditioning units stopped working, per the report.



Arizona's Maricopa County is hauling in ten refrigerated containers to prepare for a possible surge in heat-related deaths. AZFamily/Screenshot

Those levels aren't unprecedented: 38 people died of heat-related deaths by this time in 2022, AZFamily reported. Still, officials say they're preparing for a surprise surge.



"Right now we're between standard capacity and surge capacity, so we thought it would be prudent to bring in the refrigerated containers as a precaution," Berry said.



The last time the county brought in cooling trailers was during the summer of 2020, as a Covid wave swept the city. Refrigerated trucks were also brought into cities like New York that were pummeled during the first coronavirus waves.



Residents in the Phoenix area are unlikely to see relief from the heat anytime soon, although they may be treated to a rain shower this weekend. If the skies do open up, it would be the first time in over 110 days.

