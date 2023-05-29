In China and Russia, ‘Patriotic Education’ Means ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ and Lies About Ukraine   

In Russian classrooms, a grade-school student’s drawing brings a visit from the police. In China, schools and universities are required to teach “Xi Jinping Thought” and refrain from western concepts of liberalism and democracy. Teaching in both countries has been infused - some would say infected - with local versions of “patriotic education."

Patriotism appears in schools all over the world – via the Pledge of Allegiance in the U.S., classroom portraits of kings and queens in monarchies, and the singing of national anthems in other countries. In his last months in office, President Donald Trump vowed to create a “1776 Commission” to “restore patriotic education to our schools.”

While debate rages in the U.S. about what is taught (and not taught) in American classrooms, the Russian and Chinese versions of “patriotic education” are extreme.

Schoolchildren in Russia and China are getting heavy doses of the world according to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - along with lessons on the evils of the West. It’s a disturbing trend – not only because of the regimes’ reach into classrooms, but also because “patriotic education” in these countries will likely harden a new generation’s attitudes towards the U.S.

School for “Rejuvenation of the Nation”

Nationalism has a long history in China’s classrooms; decades ago, students were taught the relative strength of Chinese culture and told that children routinely went hungry in the U.S.

Xi Jinping has taken things further.

In 2016, during Xi’s first term, the government rolled out a nationwide curriculum that put pro-China teachings in the foreground. In 2021, the Ministry of Education ordered “Xi Jinping Thought” enshrined in schools and universities to help “teenagers establish Marxist beliefs.” More recently, a February directive instructed law schools to “resist Western erroneous views such as ‘constitutional government’ and the ‘independence of the judiciary.’”

Educators who flaunt the rules are subject to punishment – and the informants are often their own students.

“University teachers who dare to deviate from textbooks in Xi’s new era are reported by student informants who keep tabs on their professors’ ideological views,” Suisheng Zhao, a professor of Chinese politics at University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies, wrote last year.

That’s what happened to Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Tsinghua University. A student told local authorities that Xu had criticized the government’s COVID policies; the professor was jailed for six days and lost his job.

Many Chinese students buy into the push for patriotic learning. As Zhao put it, “young Chinese, once conduits for new attitudes that challenged the authorities, are increasingly part of China’s regime defense operation.”

Case in point: what happened at Hefei Normal University, in Anhui Province, in March. A professor went on a pro-Western rant that was also heavily laced with racism and homophobia. Among other things, he argued that the students should marry foreigners to have smarter children.

The professor was suspended (a professor saying the same things at a U.S. university would likely have been too), but the students’ anger was directed at his positive comments about the West. One student ran on stage, grabbed the microphone and yelled, “We’re studying for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!” and “Do not crossbreed with Americans!”

Classmates cheered, and official responses to the incident largely praised the student.

Chalk one up for “patriotic education.”

When “Patriotic Education” Means Lying About War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has preached extreme nationalism for most of his two decades in power. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that ideology has sharpened to include the vilification of Ukrainians, the U.S. and the West generally.

Now those extremes are on view in Russian classrooms.

Former Russian TV anchor Stanislav Kucher, who emigrated to the U.S. in 2019, says a militant form of patriotism has taken root in Russian schools.

“Veterans of the Ukraine war have come to schools to give children the official Kremlin version of the war, including the view that Russia was pressured by NATO to attack Ukraine,” Kucher told The Messenger. “And they offer rosy scenarios of how the ‘special operation’ will end in victory.”

In March 2022, two weeks into the war, Russia’s Ministry of Education mandated that public schools teach the Kremlin’s version of the invasion. The goal was to explain to children "why the liberation mission in Ukraine is a necessity."

Teachers were given manuals, a copy of which fell into the hands of journalists from the opposition publication Meduza. The manuals were filled with questions children might ask about the invasion, and Kremlin talking points for teachers.

Since September 2022, extracurricular activities have been added under the heading “Razgovory o vazhnom” (“Conversations about what’s important”). These direct teachers tell students that the Russian army doesn’t attack civilians and that Putin had no choice but to invade Ukraine. According to official statements, the idea is to "strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values" and "teach patriotism."

Kamran Manafly, a 28-year-old geography teacher from Moscow, refused to use the government manuals. When he posted on Instagram that he “did not want to be a mirror of state propaganda”, he was fired for “immoral behavior.”

A woman named Evgenia, in the city of Khimki, spoke to The Messenger about her 10-year-old daughter’s experience in school.

“They now put on military performances instead of fairy tales,” she said. “Students are required to wear men's trousers and men's shirts, as well as black shoes. They all looked the same, marching in a circle. I was horrified.”

Elena, a mother of five from Kaliningrad, said children in her daughter’s kindergarten were told to write letters to soldiers at the front.

“Since they still do not know how to write, educators wrote for them, and the children drew pictures,” Elena said.

It’s not just teachers who have been punished for going off-message.

In February, Aleksey Moskalyov, a resident of the Tula region in central Russia, was arrested after posting an anti-war message on Russian social media, and after his daughter Masha, 13, drew a picture featuring Russian and Ukrainian flags, missiles flying over a woman and child, and the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine.”

On March 1, Masha was sent to an orphanage; her father was sentenced to two years in prison for “discrediting the Russian armed forces.” (Masha has since been handed over to her mother, who she hadn’t lived with for seven years.)

According to the Russian rights group OVD-Info, at least eight cases have been brought against schoolchildren for “anti-war attitudes.” Or put differently, for not marching in step with their country's patriotic education.