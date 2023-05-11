The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Imran Khan’s Arrest Voided by Pakistan Supreme Court, Declared Unlawful

    The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Thursday the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unlawful and moved to void the corruption charges filed against him earlier this week.

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

    The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Thursday the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unlawful and moved to void the corruption charges filed against him earlier this week.

    Khan, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with graft charges, was ordered to be immediately released, according to Geo News, a Pakistan media outlet.

    The court's decisions come as violent protests from Khan's supporters in response to his arrest have played out for two days.

    According to Geo News, Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, will spend Thursday night at the Police Lines Guest House before he is set to appear at the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

    Read More

    Speaking in court Thursday, Khan told his supporters to not damage private and public property, the outlet reported.

    “I don’t want any loss in the country nor do I wish for people to get incited. I just want free and fair elections,” Khan said.

    He requested the court allow him to return home, but Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial told him instead he would "remain at peace at the Police Lines Guest House."

    "You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow," the judge told Khan, according to Geo News.

    Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops on accusations he illegally acquired land to build a university, and, in a separate case, was charged with selling gifts given to him by foreign leaders while he was prime minister, CNN reported.

    Khan, first elected in 2018, was booted from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, which he claimed was illegal and part of a Western conspiracy.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.