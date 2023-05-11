Imran Khan’s Arrest Voided by Pakistan Supreme Court, Declared Unlawful

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Thursday the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unlawful and moved to void the corruption charges filed against him earlier this week.

Khan, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with graft charges, was ordered to be immediately released, according to Geo News, a Pakistan media outlet.

The court's decisions come as violent protests from Khan's supporters in response to his arrest have played out for two days.

According to Geo News, Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, will spend Thursday night at the Police Lines Guest House before he is set to appear at the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Speaking in court Thursday, Khan told his supporters to not damage private and public property, the outlet reported.

“I don’t want any loss in the country nor do I wish for people to get incited. I just want free and fair elections,” Khan said.

He requested the court allow him to return home, but Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial told him instead he would "remain at peace at the Police Lines Guest House."

"You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow," the judge told Khan, according to Geo News.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops on accusations he illegally acquired land to build a university, and, in a separate case, was charged with selling gifts given to him by foreign leaders while he was prime minister, CNN reported.

Khan, first elected in 2018, was booted from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, which he claimed was illegal and part of a Western conspiracy.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more.