Improperly Attached Garden Hose Leads to Shocking Discovery of Illegal Medical Lab Inside Ordinary Warehouse

An unregistered medical lab with hundreds of mice, human tissue samples and "thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids" were discovered in California thanks to an illegally-attached garden hose at the back of a warehouse.

Public health officials in Fresno County made the discovery in March when a building code inspector was looking into the hose attached to what was supposed to be an empty warehouse.

Local, state and federal agencies all got involved with subsequent inspections, according to local media, and found chemicals, covid tests and medical equipment piled high in boxes at the warehouse in Reedley.

A total of 800 different chemicals were reportedly found on the site, with many of them uncategorized.

According to court documents, 20 potentially infectious agents, including coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis and herpes were also found in the lab, with testing carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Certain rooms of the warehouse were found to contain several vessels of liquid and various apparatus," court documents said. "Fresno County Public Health staff also observed blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material."

Officials also found 1,000 lab mice, of which 200 were already dead. According to court documents, the mice were engineered to carry Covid-19.

Investigators said the mice were housed in inadequate conditions, with little food or water. They had to euthanize over 700 of them.

Samples of COVID, malaria and HIV were all discovered amongst the hazardous materials in Reedley, California Getty Images

Hazardous materials found at the site have been removed over several weeks and were destroyed, while other equipment was still on-site recently.

The lab was linked with a company called Prestige Biotech, but it remains unclear what the operation was exactly at the site.

The Messenger reached out to the CDC and Fresno County's public health department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.