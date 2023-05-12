Immigration the Topic of Biden Meeting With Spanish Prime Minister

President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet at the White House on Friday to discuss immigration.
Spain has partnered with the United States and Canada to create immigration hubs in Latin America, where migrants can go to apply for asylum in one of the three countries. Guatemala and Colombia will host the first of these hubs.
The Spanish government has said only migrants with international protection status will be able to resettle in one of the participating nations, the Associated Press reported.
The plan is part of Biden’s response to the increase in illegal border crossings that have taken place during his presidency, with a higher rate of crossings expected to occur now that Title 42 has ended.
Also on the list of topics for the 2 p.m. meeting: Ukraine. Sanchez will encourage Biden to include non-NATO nations in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters. Spain has warmer relations with Russia ally China–Sanchez met with Chinese President Xi Jinping March 31 while both were in Cuba–and wants to position itself as an intermediary in the war.
