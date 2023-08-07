Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years Later

On Aug. 9, 1973, the remains of an unidentified male were discovered in Houston. Known only as John Houston Doe, officials are hoping someone will recognize the young man released in a reconstructed image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"We remain hopeful that this young man’s family and friends are still looking for him," said Carol Schweitzer, supervisor of NCMEC’s Forensic Services Unit. “He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors or friends that have always wondered what happened to him.”

Schweitzer added that his "friends and classmates would be in their late 60s to early 70s."

"We hope that this new imagery reaches them and helps bring in that one single lead needed to resolve this case,” she continued.

The remains of an unidentified male were recovered in Houston, Texas on Aug. 9, 1973. NCMEC

From 1970 to 1973, Dean Corll and two accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks, were responsible for a killing spree that took the lives of at least 28 young boys and men in Houston.

Corll, known as “The Candy Man,” gave sweets to children near where his family owned a candy factory, according to Houstonia Magazine. His brutal slayings came to an end when Henley shot and killed Corll in 1973.

Henley and Brooks confessed to the murders and guided law enforcement to unmarked graves throughout the Houston area, the magazine reported.

John Houston Doe is the last known unidentified victim of Corll.

John Houston Doe's remains were found with other items, including swim trunks and a long-sleeve shirt. NCMEC

When he was discovered, officials believed he'd been dead for at least a year.

Updated technology has given NCMEC artists and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences the ability to create a brand-new reconstruction image of what the young man possibly looked like.

In addition to the image, the team created digital reconstructions of the items found with Doe: “Catalina” swim trunks, a '70s style long-sleeve shirt and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 1 (800) 843-5678 and reference case number ML73-3356.