‘I’m Not Good at Shoplifting’ Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting Tells Police

A man who pulled up to a Florida Walmart with a flat bicycle tire and was caught smuggling an assortment of bicycle repair tools under his shirt bluntly admitted to police at the scene: “I’m not any good at shoplifting.”
Daniel Kaczmar, 53, entered a Walmart in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday and parked his bike outside the store, according to a Largo Police Department report obtained by The Smoking Gun.
He then “specifically selected” a bike pump, bike lock and bike inner tube – totaling $35.88 — but hid the items under his shirt before walking out of the store without paying, the report alleges.
Employees noticed the apparent theft and called the police, who stopped Kaczmar outside of the store.
- CVS Employee Fatally Stabs Homeless Man Over Shoplifting Attempt: Police
- Lawmaker ‘Horrified’ by Killing of Black Teen Falsely Accused of Shoplifting
- Journalist Reporting on Record-Breaking Shoplifting Catches Shoplifter on Camera
- Store Owner who Allegedly Shot and Killed Teen Fired a Gun at Suspected Shoplifters Before, Police Say
- CVS Worker Said He Fatally Stabbed Serial Shoplifter After Being Attacked
- Woman Charged After Car With Children Inside Catches Fire While She Was Allegedly Shoplifting
Officer Luis Rodriguez said in the report that a review of the store’s security footage confirmed Kaczmar as the suspect, though the report indicates Kaczar was not trying to deny the accusation.
“Upon initial contact with the defendant, he made the following spontaneous statement, ‘I’m not good at shoplifting,’” Rodriguez noted in the report.
He was charged with petit theft, a felony charge that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison or probation, due to having prior theft arrests.
Kaczmar had been arrested for theft twice before: once in 1989 and again in 2007, according to the police report.
According to The Smoking Gun, Kaczmar had also been arrested just last month for stealing “multiple drinks and sandwiches” worth $20.78 from a Walmart in St. Petersburg, Florida, and charged with possession of fentanyl.
