    Illinois to Include Halal, Kosher Options in School Meals After Muslim Students Forced to Skip Lunch

    Current free or reduced-cost meal program does not cater to religious dietary restrictions

    Published |Updated
    Elizabeth Urban
    A bill has passed the Illinois legislature that will require all state-funded institutions to include halal and kosher meals as the current lunch program does not include religious inclusive options. Maica/Getty Images

    For decades, schools across the U.S. have been offering free or reduced-cost lunches. However, some students have remained hungry, as the program does not mandate provision for religious dietary alternatives. Now, a bill that passed the Illinois legislature will require all state-funded institutions to include halal and kosher meal options.

    Illinois is home to the highest per-capita Muslim population in the country. Yet, according to Gerald Hankerson, director of the Muslim Civic Coalition, only a few districts currently offer meals that adhere to halal—a set of religious guidelines that dictate the preparation and consumption of food.

    While adhering to halal is crucial for most Muslims, the community faces an additional hurdle as the percentage of Muslim households living below the poverty line exceeds the national average. As per a 2018 survey by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, 33% earn $30,000 annually, equivalent to the poverty line for a family of four, compared to the national average of 24%.

    Thus, many students have had to decide between accepting a free or reduced-cost lunch that contravenes their faith or going without food.

    Ridwan Rashid, a former student of Sullivan High School in Chicago, recounted how this dilemma often led to him being distracted by hunger. The school didn't provide halal meals until the end of his senior year.

    “We go to school and it’s like, OK, some of the kids can eat and none of the Muslim kids can eat,” Rashid told The Guardian. “It’s not fair.”

    Although this legislation might be pioneering in its scope, other districts across the country, such as Milwaukee and New York City public schools, have been working to expand and enhance their halal meal offerings.

    The Illinois bill is now pending the governor's approval. If signed, the new requirements will take effect in July 2024.

