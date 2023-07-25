Illinois Man Faces Charges After Driving Through Crowded Street of Children’s Triathlon

An Illinois man is facing charges after he drove through a street crowded with children participating in a triathlon on Saturday.
The man, identified as Jack A. Hazen from Wauconda, allegedly accelerated through posted barricades, bypassing a marked squad car with emergency lights on and a uniformed police officer who was yelling for him to stop, CBS News reported.
According to a press release by the Wauconda Police Department, Hazen was "slaloming between traffic cones at a high rate of speed" along Garland Road.
"Fortunately, due to the quick actions of Wauconda Police personnel, no participants were injured," said Chief Wermes in the release.
Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Lillian Lewis stated there were about 30 children on the road during the incident, as reported by the Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
Hazen was allegedly driving at 50-60 mph in a 30 mph zone and “reeked” of alcohol with bloodshot, glassy eyes, according to Lewis. At this time, it remains unclear whether Hazen had consumed any drugs or alcohol, or if he intentionally drove through the children's event.
During a bond hearing on Sunday, Lake County Judge Veronica O’Malley called Hazen’s behavior “outrageous,” noting that he "put the health and safety of all those children at risk."
He is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. If found guilty of the felony charge, Hazen could face a maximum sentence of one to three years in prison.
Hazen, who remains in the Lake County Jail, is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday. To be released while awaiting trial, Hazen would need to post a $50,000 cash bond.
Officials stated that due to his reckless actions, his vehicle is also being seized by the Wauconda Police Department.
