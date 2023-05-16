Nearly six years after being abducted by her mother, Kayla Unbehaun has finally been found safe in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children broke the news that the search for Kayla — who was 7 when she vanished along with her non-custodial mother — was over.

Kayla, now 15, was reported missing on July 5, 2017, after her father, Ryan Iskerka, went to pick her up from a home in Wheaton.

After arriving, the father learned that, on July 4, Kayla's mother, Heather Unbehaun, was seen packing up her car. She then fled the area with their daughter.

Six years later, Heather was arrested for child abduction on May 13, after an Asheville store clerk recognized her from an episode of the Netflix show Unsolved Mysteries and called 911.

Kayla's abduction was featured in an episode last fall about missing and kidnapped children.

Kayla's father issued an online statement about his daughter's recovery.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe," reads the statement. "I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the 'Bring Kayla Home' Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness."

Iskerka then went on to request privacy "as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."

Weeks after the abduction, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office issued a kidnapping warrant for Heather.

Heather is being extradited to Illinois to face additional charges.