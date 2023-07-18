Illinois Becomes the First State to Abolish Cash Bail System After State Supreme Court Ruling

CHICAGO - Illinois become the first state in the nation to completely abolish cash bail after the state supreme court ruled Tuesday that the provision eliminating the surety system is constitutional.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled on a portion of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act that abolishes the cash bail system following months of legal limbo for the law.

Instead of requiring defendants to pay bail to be released from jail, provisions under the SAFE-T Act give judges a more strictly defined process for determining whether someone is a threat or flight risk and should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

But critics of the act called it the “Purge Law” on social media, likening the release of criminal defendants to the horror film "The Purge," in which all crimes, including murders, are allowed for 12 hours.

Republican prosecutors had filed lawsuits seeking to stop the implementation of the bill, saying it would undercut public safety.

The law was slated to go into effect Jan. 1 but was halted in the 11th hour by Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington who ruled the cash bail provision was unconstitutional.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the ruling, which eventually went up to the state's highest court.

In its opinion, the Illinois Supreme court said the state’s constitution “does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public. Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The Act’s pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance.”

The elimination of cash bail will go into effect in September.

“Someone’s experience with the criminal justice system should not vary based on their income level," Raoul said in a statement Tuesday. "The law ensures that the decision about whether people are detained pending trial is not based on whether they can afford to pay for their release."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the SAFE-T Act, which also makes changes to the way police departments and prisons operate, in January 2021 in an effort to overhaul the state’s criminal justice system.

Shortly after signing the measure, Pritzker said the “legislation marks a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state and our nation and brings us closer to true safety, true fairness and true justice,” he said.

The expansive law was born in the wake of the George Floyd protests and came together through a massive grassroots mobilization of more than 100 reform organizations, as well as the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

The measure became a talking point and source of contentious debate in several state level elections.

Despite the the elimination of cash bail being cited by police chiefs and other legislators for a spike in violence, data has shown that a majority of defendants appear for court and do not commit new crimes while on pretrial release.

A 2020 Loyola University study found that 97% of defendants released pretrial in Cook County were not charged with a new violent offense, based on court data from 2017 to 2019.

Of the 70,283 people charged with felonies and released pretrial between October 1, 2017 and June 30, 2021, 3.3% were charged with a new violent or person crime while out on pretrial release.