    Illegal Street Takeovers Spike in California Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Police say the takeovers, which often involve dangerous stunts like drag racing, are being fueled in part by social media challenges

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    Parts of Los Angeles saw increased illegal street takeovers over Memorial Day weekend, with some intersections overrun by car races and firework shots, local outlets reported.  

    The takeovers occurred in South Los Angeles and Compton, with crowds gathering to engage in stunts like drag racing. The trend has spiked in recent months, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Videos shared on social media showed drivers circling rapidly in intersections with passengers hanging out of windows, crowds setting fire to cars, and vehicles gridlocking streets.

    Police said the takeovers are being fueled in part by social media challenges, according to ABC News Los Angeles.

    The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment by The Messenger.

    Earlier this month, the California Highway Patrol started a safety campaign to warn against the takeovers, which have resulted in deaths. 

    Last December, 27-year-old Raymond Olivares was killed after being run over by a man fleeing from a nearby street takeover.

    “Illegal street racing and sideshows put lives at risk, upset the quality of our neighborhoods, cause damage to private and public property, and in some cases, have resulted in the death of innocent people,” Troy Lukkes, CHP Deputy Commissioner, said in a statement. “Through our ongoing efforts we want to send the message throughout California that this dangerous and illegal activity will not be tolerated.” 

    The department said illegal street racing and "sideshow activities" have resulted in 264 crashes over the last five years.  Of those incidents, 30 crashes were fatal, and 124 others resulted in injuries.

    “To combat this trend, the CHP has been working with its public safety partners and community-based organizations throughout the state. Together, we are engaging in a strong education and enforcement campaign with the goal of keeping all who use California’s roadways safe by encouraging others to make good choices behind the wheel.”

