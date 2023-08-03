Illegal Border Crossings Spike 30% in July after Falling in May and June - The Messenger
Illegal Border Crossings Spike 30% in July after Falling in May and June

The surge is a blow to the Biden administration, which instituted new strategies after the pandemic health policy Title 42 ended in May

Published
Mark Moore
A Texas State Trooper vehicle overlooking the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, Texas, in June.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Illegal crossings at the southern border spiked 30% in July, a blow to the Biden administration's change in immigration strategy after ending Title 42 coronavirus health restrictions in May, according to a new report. 

More than 130,000 arrests were made along the southern border in July, an increase from the 99,545 apprehended in June, the Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing an analysis of Customs and Border Protection data.

Another 50,000 migrants entered the U.S. mainly under the new Biden administration program that allows asylum-seekers to schedule appointments at ports of entry using a CBP mobile app, the report said. 

A large portion of the unlawful crossings happened in southern Arizona, even as temperatures hovered in the triple-digits.

Border authorities made more than 40,000 arrests there in July - the highest one-month total in the Tucson sector in 15 years, the report said. 

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said the number of crossings is still lower than in the months before the administration ended the Title 42 on May 12. 

“Unlawful border crossings have gone down since our border enforcement plan went into effect and remain well below the levels seen while Title 42 was in effect,” Erin Waters said in a statement to the Washington Post. “We remain vigilant and expect to see fluctuations, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals.”

Title 42, which gave border officials wide latitude to turn back migrants during the pandemic, had been in place since the Trump administration established it in March 2020. 

Since it ended, the Biden administration has put in place a series of policies to make it easier to deport asylum-seekers if they cross illegally or refuse to seek protections from countries they pass through on their way to the US. 

Illegal crossings plunged 70% immediately following the end of Title 42 in May and fell 42% in June. 

