    If Supreme Court Outlaws Abortion Pill, ‘Everything’s on Table,’ Warns NJ Gov

    "We'll do whatever it takes to save lives" and maintain access to the drug, says Gov. Phil Murphy.

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has warned that “everything is on the table” if the abortion drug mifepristone is banned by the Supreme Court. 

    He floated the possibility that states could purchase mifepristone in bulk so women could continue to have access to the drug.

    Speaking with MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Wednesday, Murphy emphasized the Democratic Party’s commitment to upholding access to abortion. 

    “We’ve gone to the CEOs of both Walgreens and CVS to make sure that we had unencumbered access,” Murphy told Tur.  “We have considered bulk acquisition. We have clearly joined in legal action as an amicus matter.”

    When asked by Tur if New Jersey would defy the Supreme Court if mifepristone is banned, Murphy said that it was still “to be determined.” 

    Mifepristone is one two drugs used in combination with each other in more than half of all abortions in the United States. It blocks progesterone, a hormone that is required for a pregnancy to continue. The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone for abortion more than 20 years ago and considers the drug to be safe. 

    Mifepristone is also used to treat partial miscarriages.

    U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, suspended approval of the drug in April, which would have banned mifepristone nationwide. 

    The Biden administration asked for an emergency stay on the order, so the drug remains accessible to people seeking abortions – though with more restrictions in place.

    Following arguments and questioning Wednesday, a three-judge panel in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals appeared to be leaning toward curbing access to the drug — which could then return the case to the Supreme Court.

    “When I say everything is on the table, Katy, I mean that,” Murphy said. "This is gonna cost people’s lives … women in particular, sadly. And so, if that’s what’s at stake, we’ll do whatever it takes to save lives.”

