Identical Twin Professors Retire After Working Together 40 Years in Same Department

Identical twins Rachel and Deb Schaffer scored jobs as linguistic professors at Montana State University Billings about four decades ago. Now, they've decided that after 40 years of work in the same department, it's time to retire — although they plan to continue their research in a shared office at the university as emerita faculty.



"I know some twins really want to get away from each other and establish their own identities and all that, but for us it seemed like fate," Deb told Bozeman station KBZK. "In certain moments, it felt like fate conspired to keep us together."



The pair attended the same undergraduate program in Rochester, New York then went on to study together at The Ohio State University for their graduate degrees.



But once they had earned their PhDs, the sisters had a troubling realization: If they both wanted jobs in academia, they'd likely need to split up, since universities would have little interest in hiring two people for the same position.



When Deb accepted a professorship at Eastern Montana College, now called MSU Billings, Rachel made the risky decision to take a part-time teaching job there so she could stay with her sister. Within two years, Rachel too had secured a full-time position in the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages after several long-time professors retired.



Although they both studied linguistics, each sister has carved out her own unique research areas: Rachel teaches courses on grammar, film, and mystery fiction, while Deb specializes in quirks of the English language and English history, according to a MSU Billings press release.



Rachel and Deb Schaffer are retiring after 40 years as linguistics professors at MSU Billings. Courtesy Montana State University Billings

“If Rachel had wanted to keep working or if I had, we’d really be doing separate things and spending time apart," Deb said. "It would’ve worked, but it’s going to be a lot more fun together."

The pair are looking forward to traveling and volunteering during their retirement but said having fewer one-on-one interactions with students will be an adjustment.

“There is nothing more fun than a lively discussion with students,” Rachel told the University. “It’s fun to learn from them, too.”