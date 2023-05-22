Idaho Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Appear in Court

The man suspected of killing four Idaho college students is set to be arraigned on Monday.
A grand jury indicted Bryan Kohberger on four counts of first-degree murder for the quadruple slaying of four University of Idaho students.
The Latah County, Idaho jury also indicted him for felony burglary.
Kohberger, 28, was arrested in December for the gruesome crime in Moscow, Idaho.
- Bryan Kohberger Indicted By Grand Jury on Four Counts of First-Degree Murder
- Bryan Kohberger Refuses to Enter Plea in Idaho Student Murders
- Idaho Murder Victim’s Family Speaks Out as They Prepare to Accept Degree for Her at Graduation
- EXCLUSIVE: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Gets ‘Disturbing’ Love Letters in Jail
- Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger ‘Strong Suspect’ in Break-in Before Slayings: Report
He is charged with killing Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four young adults were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Nov. 13. Two of the students living in the home survived.
Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at the nearby Washington State University Pullman, was arrested in Pennsylvania following a six-week manhunt.
Prosecutors allege he drove across state borders in the early hours of Nov. 13 and broke into the students’ home, killing them one by one.
His car was spotted on security footage in the area around the time of the murders, and police say they found his DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene.
Authorities have yet to outline Kohberger’s alleged motive. The suspected murderer is being held at Latah County Jail and was denied bail by a judge.
