Idaho Murder Victim’s Family Speaks Out as They Prepare to Accept Degree for Her at Graduation

Six months to the day after the brutal, off-campus murders of four University of Idaho students, one of the victims will be honored with the degree she should have received in December.
Saturday marks graduation day at the University of Idaho. The family of Kaylee Goncalves will be in attendance to accept the slain 21-year-old's posthumous degree.
Goncalves was murdered the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, along with three of her housemates: Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, along with Goncalves' lifelong best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is being held on charges related to the four homicides. He has entered not guilty pleas.
- Bryan Kohberger Indicted By Grand Jury on Four Counts of First-Degree Murder
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Native American Student Sues School District For Allegedly Trying To Remove Tribal Regalia At Graduation
- Idaho Murder Victims’ Families to Accept Posthumous Degrees: How to Watch
- First Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released Since Murder Conviction
Speaking to Good Morning America, Kaylee Goncalves' mother, Kristi, said she felt it was important that someone represent her on the graduation stage.
"I think it's a way to show unity and respect for Kaylee and her hard work," Kristi Goncalves said; Kaylee would have received her degree from the university in December. "I just feel like it's important for someone to walk for her."
Her four siblings, including her brother Steven, will accept Kaylee's degree on her behalf.
"I would have never thought a year ago or even six months ago, right, you know, that there was going to be a reason that Kaylee wouldn't be able to accept her own degree, that she wouldn't be here," the grieving mother told GMA.
Kaylee's family added that they're anxious for the court proceedings to get underway.
Kohberger is expected in court for a hearing next month.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews