    Idaho Murder Victim’s Family Speaks Out as They Prepare to Accept Degree for Her at Graduation

    Saturday marks graduation day at the University of Idaho. The family of Kaylee Goncalves will be in attendance to accept the slain 21-year-old's posthumous degree.

    Chris Harris
    Six months to the day after the brutal, off-campus murders of four University of Idaho students, one of the victims will be honored with the degree she should have received in December.

    Goncalves was murdered the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, along with three of her housemates: Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, along with Goncalves' lifelong best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen.

    Bryan Kohberger, 28, is being held on charges related to the four homicides. He has entered not guilty pleas.

    Speaking to Good Morning America, Kaylee Goncalves' mother, Kristi, said she felt it was important that someone represent her on the graduation stage.

    "I think it's a way to show unity and respect for Kaylee and her hard work," Kristi Goncalves said; Kaylee would have received her degree from the university in December. "I just feel like it's important for someone to walk for her."

    Her four siblings, including her brother Steven, will accept Kaylee's degree on her behalf.

    "I would have never thought a year ago or even six months ago, right, you know, that there was going to be a reason that Kaylee wouldn't be able to accept her own degree, that she wouldn't be here," the grieving mother told GMA.

    Kaylee's family added that they're anxious for the court proceedings to get underway.

    Kohberger is expected in court for a hearing next month.

