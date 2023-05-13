The four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus home last year will receive posthumous degrees and certificates during the school’s Saturday commencement ceremony.

The families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle will be on hand to receive the honor, according to local outlet KREM.



Goncalves and Mogen, who were set to graduate this year, will receive posthumous degrees in general studies and marketing, respectively.

Kernodle, who was a junior, will receive a certificate in marketing, while Chapin, who was a freshman, will receive one in recreation, sport, and tourism management.

A posthumous degree in criminology will additionally be given to the family of Guadalupe Ruiz, a senior killed in an August 2022 car crash unrelated to the slayings, the school said.



The ceremony will be live-streamed here.

Goncalves, Mogen, Chapin, and Kernodle were stabbed to death inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle lived in the home, while Chapin, who was Kernodle’s boyfriend, was spending the night. Goncalves and Mogen were 21. Chapin and Kernodle were 20.

The quadruple slaying rocked the normally quiet city of Moscow, and more than a month passed before an arrest was made.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by federal and state authorities at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger was a criminology student at Washington State University, a short distance from Moscow. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary, and is awaiting trial.



