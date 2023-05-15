EXCLUSIVE: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Gets ‘Disturbing’ Love Letters in Jail

Bryan Kohberger, the graduate student charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, is getting dozens of love letters in jail, The Messenger has learned.

“He gets these letters a couple times a week,” said an employee at the Latah County Jail, where Kohberger, 29, is being held without bond.

“It’s disturbing,” the jail employee, who has regular contact with Kohberger, told The Messenger.

Authorities say Kohberger entered an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022 and stabbed to death undergraduate students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The Washington State University graduate student was arrested weeks later near his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Idaho murder victims Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin (Instagram)

So far, Kohberger has received more than two dozen letters from women writing to express their romantic interest and convinced of his innocence, the source said.

“They’re usually handwritten with hearts and stars. Colored envelopes,” the jail employee said of the letters Kohberger has been getting from his female fans.

“Everyone in the jail talks about how weird it is."

It’s unclear whether Kohberger is responding to the women’s letters while his legal team works to get him released from jail as he awaits a June 26 preliminary hearing in the chilling case that rocked the college town.

On Thursday, Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a motion requesting the prosecution turn over evidence his defense says could exonerate him.

In the motion, Taylor requests that the prosecution disclose body and dash camera footage from officers involved in Kohberger’s Dec. 30 arrest, any forensic evidence from his car and his parents’ home, as well as recorded statements from the Moscow Police Department.

Taylor is also seeking the training records of specific officers involved in the arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a copy of which was obtained by The Messenger, one of the victims' surviving roommates described a “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” who walked past her after the murders in the early hours of Nov. 13.

The affidavit also alleges Kohberger was linked to the scene through his cell phone pings.

Traces of DNA later determined to be Kohberger's were found on the button of a leather knife sheath left in the rental home where the victims were killed, according to the affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow.

Investigators later closely matched the DNA on the sheath to DNA found in trash taken from his parents’ home. The sheath had a U.S. Marine Corps insignia on it, though there’s no record of Kohberger having served in the military.

Kohberger, who will appear in court next month, has shown marked interest in the media coverage surrounding the murders for which he is charged.

He has basic cable television in lockup, NewsNation has reported, and obsessively watches hours of coverage about his case. He is reportedly being kept away from other inmates.

Kohberger has not yet entered a formal plea, although his attorney told reporters after his arrest that he was “eager to be exonerated.”

Taylor did not return The Messenger’s request for comment.