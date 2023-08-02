TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
An Idaho man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child for several years, a local news station reported.
Leobardo Lopez Magana, 50, was indicted in October 2022.
He faced charges of sexually molesting a girl younger than 10 years old at the start of the abuse, KBOI reported.
The abuse was over the span of seven years at his home, per the report.
Read More
- Prominent NYC Gynecologist Who Sexually Abused Dozens of Women Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
- Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges
- ‘Spider-Man’ Star Andrew Garfield Performs as Ally in Charity Play for Sexual Abuse Victims
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Could Be Revived by Appeals Court
- Pope Francis Meets With Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse in Portugal
The abuse, per the KBOI, occurred while the victim's family was living with Magana.
Magana must serve at least ten years of his 25-year sentence before he's eligible for parole, the station reported.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews