An Idaho man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child for several years, a local news station reported.

Leobardo Lopez Magana, 50, was indicted in October 2022.

He faced charges of sexually molesting a girl younger than 10 years old at the start of the abuse, KBOI reported.

The abuse was over the span of seven years at his home, per the report.

The abuse, per the KBOI, occurred while the victim's family was living with Magana.

Magana must serve at least ten years of his 25-year sentence before he's eligible for parole, the station reported.