Idaho College Killings Suspect Bryan Kohberger has Trial Delayed Indefinitely

The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Moscow, Idaho, college murders is no longer set for October after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial on Wednesday

His defense also said they will be filing a motion to have no cameras present in the courtroom for the trial, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin.

The motion to waive his right to a speedy trial comes on the heels of the state announcing its intent to seek the death penalty.

Idaho state laws require defendants to receive a trial date within six months of their arraignment unless they waive that right. Kohberger was arraigned on May 22, during which a default not guilty plea was entered after he refused to enter a plea.

Judge John Judge confirmed with Kohberger that he had not been pressured into the decision to waive his right to a speedy trial, according to ABC News.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. August Frank-Pool/Getty Images

Kohberger's defense team said they plan to keep his Sept. 1 hearing to file a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Kohberger is accused of breaking into the off-campus rental home of University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, early in the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, and stabbing four students to death.

He was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, less than 10 miles away, at the time of the alleged killings.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder related to the death of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Zana Kernodle and 21-year-old Kaylee Gonclaves.