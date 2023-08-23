Idaho College Killings Suspect Bryan Kohberger has Trial Delayed Indefinitely
The trial had been set for Oct. 2
The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Moscow, Idaho, college murders is no longer set for October after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial on Wednesday
His defense also said they will be filing a motion to have no cameras present in the courtroom for the trial, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin.
The motion to waive his right to a speedy trial comes on the heels of the state announcing its intent to seek the death penalty.
Idaho state laws require defendants to receive a trial date within six months of their arraignment unless they waive that right. Kohberger was arraigned on May 22, during which a default not guilty plea was entered after he refused to enter a plea.
Judge John Judge confirmed with Kohberger that he had not been pressured into the decision to waive his right to a speedy trial, according to ABC News.
- Judge Overseeing Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger’s Case Urged to Move Forward with Trial
- Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Previously Arrested in 2014
- Idaho Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Appear in Court
- Bryan Kohberger, Alleged Idaho College Coed Killer, Pictured at 2018 Margaret Atwood Lecture
- Prosecutors Want Bryan Kohberger to Produce Alibi Details in Idaho Students Murder
- Idaho Wants Bryan Kohberger Death Penalty in College Murders Case
Kohberger's defense team said they plan to keep his Sept. 1 hearing to file a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment, according to the Idaho Statesman.
Kohberger is accused of breaking into the off-campus rental home of University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, early in the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, and stabbing four students to death.
He was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, less than 10 miles away, at the time of the alleged killings.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder related to the death of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Zana Kernodle and 21-year-old Kaylee Gonclaves.
