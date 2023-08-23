Idaho College Killings Suspect Bryan Kohberger has Trial Delayed Indefinitely - The Messenger
Idaho College Killings Suspect Bryan Kohberger has Trial Delayed Indefinitely

The trial had been set for Oct. 2

Monique Merrill
JWPlayer

The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Moscow, Idaho, college murders is no longer set for October after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial on Wednesday

His defense also said they will be filing a motion to have no cameras present in the courtroom for the trial, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin.

The motion to waive his right to a speedy trial comes on the heels of the state announcing its intent to seek the death penalty.

Idaho state laws require defendants to receive a trial date within six months of their arraignment unless they waive that right. Kohberger was arraigned on May 22, during which a default not guilty plea was entered after he refused to enter a plea.

Judge John Judge confirmed with Kohberger that he had not been pressured into the decision to waive his right to a speedy trial, according to ABC News.

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho.August Frank-Pool/Getty Images
Kohberger's defense team said they plan to keep his Sept. 1 hearing to file a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Kohberger is accused of breaking into the off-campus rental home of University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, early in the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, and stabbing four students to death.

He was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, less than 10 miles away, at the time of the alleged killings.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder related to the death of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Zana Kernodle and 21-year-old Kaylee Gonclaves.

