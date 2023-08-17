Iconic Sunflower Farm Lashes Out After Becoming Hot Spot for Naked Photos: ‘This Must Not Happen’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Iconic Sunflower Farm Lashes Out After Becoming Hot Spot for Naked Photos: ‘This Must Not Happen’

One visitor said her son 'got a right eyeful' after they saw a woman only wearing a thong at the farm

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A British sunflower farm took to Facebook to beg visitors not to pose naked among the flowers. The farm reportedly had “an increase in reports of naked photography.”Stoke Fruit Farm Shop/Facebook

A British sunflower farm has taken to social media this week, urging visitors to remain dressed while taking photos. This comes after several incidents of individuals trying to engage in naked photography on the premises.

The Stoke Fruit Farm Shop, located near Portsmouth, England, posted on Facebook last Friday, “We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please.”

It's believed that this trend in nude photography is a nod to the 2003 film “Calendar Girls,” in which sunflowers serve as a symbol and main characters strip for a nude calendar, as reported by LBC.

The post has since attracted more than 900 reactions and 400 comments, with many fans of the farm sharing and tagging their friends.

Some visitors recounted their personal experiences of unexpectedly encountering nude guests. One user responded to the post saying they saw a woman wearing only a thong, "Our son got a right eyeful — should have seen his face!" Another visitor commented, "Plenty of other places people can go to get their private shots. This is a family business so let's help them keep it that way."

However, a good portion of the visitors found the announcement quite humorous. One person commented, “I can’t stop giggling over this,” while another playfully wrote, “Quickly changes weekend plans.”

Read More
A black bra hangs over a bunch of sunflowers on a white post.
Staff at the Stoke Fruit Farm Shop posted about an "abandoned bra" that was found at the farm. The farm has reportedly had "an increase in reports of naked photography."Stoke Fruit Farm Shop/Facebook

The farm shop director, Sam Wilson, shared his perspective with The Sun, stating, “I think it’s a shame the fun of taking a few risky photos is being challenged by this blatant nudity in our family field.”

It should be noted that an official charity photoshoot previously took place in these sunflower fields. For this event, women would strategically pose nude to raise funds for cancer research, taking inspiration from the film “Calendar Girls.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.