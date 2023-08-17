Iconic Sunflower Farm Lashes Out After Becoming Hot Spot for Naked Photos: ‘This Must Not Happen’

A British sunflower farm has taken to social media this week, urging visitors to remain dressed while taking photos. This comes after several incidents of individuals trying to engage in naked photography on the premises.

The Stoke Fruit Farm Shop, located near Portsmouth, England, posted on Facebook last Friday, “We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please.”

It's believed that this trend in nude photography is a nod to the 2003 film “Calendar Girls,” in which sunflowers serve as a symbol and main characters strip for a nude calendar, as reported by LBC.

The post has since attracted more than 900 reactions and 400 comments, with many fans of the farm sharing and tagging their friends.

Some visitors recounted their personal experiences of unexpectedly encountering nude guests. One user responded to the post saying they saw a woman wearing only a thong, "Our son got a right eyeful — should have seen his face!" Another visitor commented, "Plenty of other places people can go to get their private shots. This is a family business so let's help them keep it that way."

However, a good portion of the visitors found the announcement quite humorous. One person commented, “I can’t stop giggling over this,” while another playfully wrote, “Quickly changes weekend plans.”

Staff at the Stoke Fruit Farm Shop posted about an "abandoned bra" that was found at the farm. The farm has reportedly had "an increase in reports of naked photography." Stoke Fruit Farm Shop/Facebook

The farm shop director, Sam Wilson, shared his perspective with The Sun, stating, “I think it’s a shame the fun of taking a few risky photos is being challenged by this blatant nudity in our family field.”

It should be noted that an official charity photoshoot previously took place in these sunflower fields. For this event, women would strategically pose nude to raise funds for cancer research, taking inspiration from the film “Calendar Girls.”