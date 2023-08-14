Chief of 165-Year-Old San Francisco Store Calls Out Crumbling City And ‘Tyranny of the Minority’

A historic San Francisco department store is calling on elected officials to take charge on issues plaguing the city's downtown neighborhood, from homelessness to public drug use, arguing the city by the bay "suffers from a 'tyranny of the minority.'"

In an open letter published Sunday through a full-page advertisement in the San Francisco Chronicle, John Chachas, chairman of Gump's, wrote that while the iconic store has been in business for more than 165 years, the business now fears it may be its last "because of the profound erosion of this city's current conditions."

"San Fransisco now suffers from a 'tyranny of the minority' – behavior and actions of the few that jeopardize the livelihood of the many," Chachas wrote.

The letter laments the "ramifications of COVID policies advising people to abandon their offices," as businesses feel the pinch from less foot traffic than before the pandemic.

Chachas also took aim at decisions that have not fully addressed San Francisco's persistent homelessness problems.

"Equally devastating have been a litany of destructive San Francisco strategies, including allowing the homeless to occupy our sidewalks, to openly distribute and use illegal drugs, to harass the public and to defile the city's streets," Chachas continued.

"Such abject disregard for civilized conduct makes San Francisco unlivable for its residents, unsafe for our employees and unwelcoming to visitors around the world."

Chachas said Gump's "implores" Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed and city supervisors to take immediate actions, including by clearing out homeless encampments, cleaning city streets and enforcing laws.

Gump's Department Store in San Francisco, CA. Google Maps

"As San Franciscans, we will continue to support the compassionate efforts of helping those in need," Chachas wrote. "But we believe failed public policies must be abandoned and a renewed focus must be brought to restore the city we all love."

According to the San Francisco Standard, Chachas acquired Gump's when the store filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The company now has facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah to support its online business, but it continues to operate a brick-and-mortar store in Downtown San Fransico.

"As they say, our heart remains in San Francisco," Chachas told the Standard. "And I just couldn't take watching what was going on, so we ran the ad."

Responses to the letter were positive, based on comments he received through Gump's website, Chachas told the outlet later on Sunday.

"No one's told me, 'Oh my, how uncaring you are toward the homeless,'" he said. "I received multiple responses saying 'truth to power,' 'You're saying exactly what everybody believes.' It's just that no one listens."

Chachas said part of the reasoning for Sunday's letter were comments he received from customers who said they did not want to travel to the store's Union Square storefront.

He recalled to the Standard how he received a text message from one who said, "I love your store. I love your product. I'll buy something online. I don't want to step foot in that city."

"That's not a workable model," Chachas said.

Chachas also told the Standard that Gump's — which used to have locations in Chicago, Dallas and Houston — has contemplated moving to other parts of the Bay Area and California, and even cities in Florida, where foot traffic and warm weather might better serve the business.

"Where is our best shot in terms of organic growth? How many days a year are people there and walking?" Chachas told the publication.

"The decision about Gump's will be made based on where our historic customer base is, what community do we think is going to have the best option, and an opportunity for us to grow."

Chachas' concern about San Francisco's downtown area is not isolated. Earlier this month, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell sent out a memo to workers at the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street, less than a mile north of Gump's, advising them to avoid coming into the office and "maximize the use of telework" to avoid crime in the neighborhood.