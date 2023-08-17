Iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa Declared ‘Stable Monument’ on its 850th Anniversary - The Messenger
Iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa Declared ‘Stable Monument’ on its 850th Anniversary

In the early '90s, experts believed the tower was on the brink of collapse

Blake Harper
On its 850th birthday, the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa has been officially declared a 'stable monument' by authorities, alleviating long-standing fears of its potential collapse.

In a press conference marking this milestone, Andrea Maestrelli, the president of Opera della Primaziale Pisana (OPA), expressed optimism about the tower's future.

Leaning Tower of Pisa
The Leaning Tower of PisaDado Daniela/Getty Images

"Today the bell tower is a stable monument," Maestrelli stated, per CNN.

The initial foundation stone for this renowned bell tower in Pisa, Italy, was set on August 9, 1173. Over subsequent centuries, the Leaning Tower of Pisa emerged as one of the globe's most popular tourist destinations. Its fame can be largely attributed to its distinctive tilt, giving the impression of imminent toppling.

During the early 1990s, the tower's tilt reached a precarious 4.5 degrees. Experts were concerned that the tower was on the brink of collapsing due to its unsteady foundation.

Between 1993 and 2001, efforts were undertaken to decrease the tower's lean. This was achieved by removing soil from beneath the foundation on its northern side using a series of perforations.

