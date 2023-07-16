Iconic California Beach Plagued With Homelessness as Crisis Worsens - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Iconic California Beach Plagued With Homelessness as Crisis Worsens

A report cites the cost of housing and loss of income as reasons for the rise of homelessness. The average monthly rent in Los Angeles is $2,452

Published |Updated
Elaine Aradillas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Earlier this year, Los Angeles leadership launched a program and cleared the streets of homeless encampments in Venice, Calif., but optimism has turned to skepticism as tents have slowly crept back into the area.

The city’s mayor Karen Bass launched “Inside Safe,” a program created to remove encampments and prevent them from returning by engaging with the houseless and finding individual solutions.

By April, the iconic boardwalk surrounding Venice Beach had been cleared of 200 tents, NBC4 reported at the time.

Venice Beach
Venice BeachCourtesy of Los Angeles Parks
Read More

"I’m optimistic, but not confident that Venice will stay clear of tents," business owner George Francisco told NBC4.

But last month, The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count showed an increase of homelessness across the city from last year. At any given time, there are more than 46,000 homeless people, according to the report.

In light of the news, Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park, whose district includes Venice, launched an RV Rehousing Pilot Program, which plans to provide comprehensive support services and viable pathways to permanent housing, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

“Crisis demands action,” Park told the local paper. “We are responsible for ensuring that everyone, including our most vulnerable populations, has access to safe and secure housing.”

The report cites the cost of housing and loss of income as reasons for the rise of homelessness. The average monthly rent in Los Angeles is $2,452.

The Venice Beach boardwalk
The Venice Beach boardwalkCourtesy of Los Angeles Parks

Last week, 57-year-old Scott Beers moved his belongings onto a ramp overseeing the Pacific Ocean, the New York Post reported. He replaced a previous tenant whose encampment caused outrage among residents due to his unkempt area.

“He had tents up and trashed this whole area up. You can’t have that here,” said Beers, who told the paper he became homeless after his wife died.

He promised to keep his area cleaned, the paper reported.

As the numbers continue to rise, Los Angeles leadership acknowledges they need to move fast on the growing issue.

“The homeless count results tell us what we already know — that we have a crisis on our streets, and it’s getting worse,” said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

“The important thing to take away from today is that for the first time, the city, county, and LAHSA are moving with urgency to house the people living on our streets.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.