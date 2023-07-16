Iconic California Beach Plagued With Homelessness as Crisis Worsens

Earlier this year, Los Angeles leadership launched a program and cleared the streets of homeless encampments in Venice, Calif., but optimism has turned to skepticism as tents have slowly crept back into the area.

The city’s mayor Karen Bass launched “Inside Safe,” a program created to remove encampments and prevent them from returning by engaging with the houseless and finding individual solutions.

By April, the iconic boardwalk surrounding Venice Beach had been cleared of 200 tents, NBC4 reported at the time.

Venice Beach Courtesy of Los Angeles Parks

"I’m optimistic, but not confident that Venice will stay clear of tents," business owner George Francisco told NBC4.

But last month, The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count showed an increase of homelessness across the city from last year. At any given time, there are more than 46,000 homeless people, according to the report.

In light of the news, Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park, whose district includes Venice, launched an RV Rehousing Pilot Program, which plans to provide comprehensive support services and viable pathways to permanent housing, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

“Crisis demands action,” Park told the local paper. “We are responsible for ensuring that everyone, including our most vulnerable populations, has access to safe and secure housing.”

The report cites the cost of housing and loss of income as reasons for the rise of homelessness. The average monthly rent in Los Angeles is $2,452.

The Venice Beach boardwalk Courtesy of Los Angeles Parks

Last week, 57-year-old Scott Beers moved his belongings onto a ramp overseeing the Pacific Ocean, the New York Post reported. He replaced a previous tenant whose encampment caused outrage among residents due to his unkempt area.

“He had tents up and trashed this whole area up. You can’t have that here,” said Beers, who told the paper he became homeless after his wife died.

He promised to keep his area cleaned, the paper reported.

As the numbers continue to rise, Los Angeles leadership acknowledges they need to move fast on the growing issue.

“The homeless count results tell us what we already know — that we have a crisis on our streets, and it’s getting worse,” said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

“The important thing to take away from today is that for the first time, the city, county, and LAHSA are moving with urgency to house the people living on our streets.”