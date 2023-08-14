‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-Up - The Messenger
‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-Up

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, allegedly killed his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, 65, during an argument

Eli Walsh
Jeffrey Ferguson, who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of his wife in Anaheim, Calif.Anaheim Police Department

Southern California prosecutors alleged Friday that a judge accused of killing his wife told both a court clerk and a bailiff after doing so, according to a report by CBS News.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, allegedly texted the two court employees: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” according to a court filing by Orange County prosecutors.

Investigators recovered nearly four dozen weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition from Ferguson’s house, including the handgun he allegedly used to shoot and kill Sheryl Ferguson, 65, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Ferguson has been a judge in Orange County since 2015, overseeing criminal cases in the city of Fullerton.

The shooting occurred after the husband and wife had an argument at a restaurant that continued after they returned home, according to prosecutors.

The Fergusons’ adult son subsequently called the police after finding Sheryl’s body with at least one gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the wealthy neighborhood of Anaheim Hills. According to CBS News, the son also claimed that Jeffrey Ferguson had been inebriated at the time.

Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested Aug. 3 and was subsequently released the following day on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1.

Ferguson’s attorneys released a joint statement, according to CBS Los Angeles, and have declined to answer questions about the case.

“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family,” his attorneys said. “It was an accident and nothing more.”

