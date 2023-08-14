‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-Up

Southern California prosecutors alleged Friday that a judge accused of killing his wife told both a court clerk and a bailiff after doing so, according to a report by CBS News.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, allegedly texted the two court employees: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” according to a court filing by Orange County prosecutors.
Investigators recovered nearly four dozen weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition from Ferguson’s house, including the handgun he allegedly used to shoot and kill Sheryl Ferguson, 65, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.
Ferguson has been a judge in Orange County since 2015, overseeing criminal cases in the city of Fullerton.
- Judge Charged in Wife’s Murder Allegedly Confessed to Colleagues, Texted Heads Up He’d Miss Work After Shooting
- Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting Wife and Infant Daughter With Crossbow During Domestic Dispute
- Man Indicted for Conspiring to Murder Wife for the Second Time
- 47 Guns Found in Home of California Judge and Longtime Criminal Prosecutor Charged with Murdering Wife
- Airline Passenger Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Putting Cop in Chokehold
- Space Force Sergeant Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Car Thieves
The shooting occurred after the husband and wife had an argument at a restaurant that continued after they returned home, according to prosecutors.
The Fergusons’ adult son subsequently called the police after finding Sheryl’s body with at least one gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the wealthy neighborhood of Anaheim Hills. According to CBS News, the son also claimed that Jeffrey Ferguson had been inebriated at the time.
Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested Aug. 3 and was subsequently released the following day on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1.
Ferguson’s attorneys released a joint statement, according to CBS Los Angeles, and have declined to answer questions about the case.
“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family,” his attorneys said. “It was an accident and nothing more.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews