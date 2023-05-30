‘I Will Take You to Natalee’: Emails Reveal Joran van der Sloot’s Alleged Extortion Plot (Exclusive)

The emails begin cryptically.

“Hi, John. This is Joran,” reads the first, sent March 29, 2010.

“I want to discuss something with you pertaining to the Natalee Holloway case.”

Nearly five years after 18-year-old American high school student Holloway vanished while on a 2005 senior class trip in Aruba, the prime suspect in her disappearance, Joran van der Sloot, made contact with her parents’ attorney with a nervy offer to provide “the location of Natalee Holloway’s remains.”

He also promised information on “the circumstances of her death.”

In exchange, he demanded $250,000, a 2010 federal indictment alleges.

Van der Sloot, who is now serving time in a Peruvian prison for murdering business student Stefany Flores in May 2010, was moved to a maximum-security facility in Lima last week — where he was reportedly beaten over the weekend — in preparation for extradition to the U.S. to face charges of wire fraud and extortion.

An email sent to Holloway family attorney John Q. Kelly.

Those charges are tied to a scheme outlined in a series of 79 emails, obtained by The Messenger, seemingly between van der Sloot and the Holloways’ attorney, John. Q. Kelly.

Sent from a Gmail account under the name “J.P. Sanders,” the emails suggest a deal the sender believes is “fair for both of us.”

"I will take you to Natalee, but I do not want it to be known the information came from me," van der Sloot wrote the following day in 2010, according to the email tranche, which was reviewed by The Messenger.

"In return, I want to receive $250,000.”

One of 79 emails that Joran van der Sloot allegedly sent to the Holloway family attorney in 2010.

The emails — which prosecutors say will be a crucial piece of evidence in the upcoming case — appear to depict a cat-and-mouse game in which van der Sloot makes demands, while Kelly attempts to get as much information as possible.

Holloway vanished without a trace on the island paradise in May 2005. She was legally declared dead by a judge in 2012.

The teenager was last seen leaving a restaurant in Oranjestad, Aruba’s capital city, with van der Sloot and two other men, brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.

All three were arrested by Aruban police multiple times after Holloway went missing but were never charged in connection with her disappearance and were released each time.

Missing American teenager Natalee Holloway. Credit: Courtesy of Holloway Family

During the alleged email exchange with Kelly, van der Sloot was a free man and still living in Aruba.

“I want this monkey off my back just as much as I know Natalees (sic) parents want to bring her home,” he wrote, according to the emails.

"My clients have been waiting 5 years to bring their daughter home," Kelly responds, according to one of the emails.

"What other details can you share at this point where I won't just blow it off as another money grab that will cause my clients nothing but more pain?"

Van der Sloot responds that he will take Kelly to the spot where Natalee had once been in exchange for 10% of the $250,000, per the emails, which also warn that "other people" may have moved Natalee's body.

The two men met at a location in Aruba on May 6. Kelly brought with him a portion of the $25,000 to give to van der Sloot while the rest was delivered by wire transfer, according to the 2010 indictment.

During the meeting, van der Sloot "did identify that location as the site where Natalee Holloway's remains were buried," the indictment reads.

No remains were ever found.

Joran van der Sloot in Aruba during a 2010 meeting with Holloway family attorney John Q. Kelly.

“The information, as the defendant then knew, was false,” alleges the indictment, which was filed June 30, 2010, in Birmingham, Ala.

An attorney representing Van der Sloot did not respond to messages from The Messenger requesting comment.

Following his extradition, which was announced earlier this month, van der Sloot will finally face trial.

It's a development that the Holloway family sees as a massive relief.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years," her mother, Beth Holloway, said in a statement.

"She would be 36 years old now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."