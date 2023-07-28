‘If I Stayed, I Was Going to Die’: Teen Recalls Fleeing From Michigan School Shooter

A 16-year-old boy testified in court Friday about narrowly escaping from a bathroom where a Michigan school shooter killed a fellow student with whom he'd been hiding.

Keegan Gregory said he was in an Oxford High School boys' room when he "heard shots, really loud" as the 2021 bloodbath began, the Detroit Free Press reported.

"I didn’t believe it was a gun at first," he said.

"I didn’t know what to think until I peeked out and saw people running."

Gregory said Justin Shilling, an older student he didn't know, told him to hide in a stall with him and squat on top of the toilet so no one could see their feet.

Both boys hid and sent out texts, with Gregory telling his family via a group chat, "HELP,” “GUN,” “I’M HIDING IN THE BATHROOM” and "OMG," he said.

Shilling, 17, used hand gestures and mouthed words to say they should run when the shots moved away, Gregory said.

But shooter Ethan Crumbley — who is in Michigan court for a hearing to determine if he can be sentenced to life in prison — barged into the bathroom, kicked open the stall's door and "stared at us," Gregory said.

Crumbley, then 15, inexplicably walked away but returned and ordered Shilling to come out, Gregory said.

Gregory said he heard an "extremely loud" shot, after which Crumbley came back and gestured at him.

"I was scared," the teen said. "He had the gun at his side. He signaled me to go over by Justin’s body."

But Gregory said he decided to bolt when he saw Shilling on the floor with a pool of blood around his head.

"I ran behind his back behind the door," Gregory said of the killer. "I think when I saw [Shilling's] body, I realized that if I stayed, I was gonna die."

The teen said he "just kept running as fast as I could."

"I couldn't breathe. I was hyperventilating," he said.

Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., is seen on Dec. 7, 2021, one week after Ethan Crumbley killed four fellow students there. Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Gregory also testified that he got a tattoo of four hearts on his arm to commemorate Crumbley's four victims, with a halo over one for Shilling.

"If he didn't die in there, then I'd be dead right now," he said.

Crumbley pleaded guilty last year to charges connected to the Nov. 30, 2021, killings, including first-degree murder, which in Michigan typically carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

But in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles violated the Eight Amendment's prohibition against "cruel and unusual" punishment.

Earlier Friday, 17-year-old Heidi Allen testified about helping save a fellow student who was shot during Crumbley's deadly rampage.

Allen said she moved the severely wounded girl to an empty classroom, locked the door, applied pressure to stop the bleeding and began to pray.

"I asked her if she knew who God was. She said, 'Not really,'" Allen said.

"I just kept reassuring her she was going to be OK," she said. "She was crying."

"I don't fully remember what she was saying. I was trying to stay calm," Allen added.

Allen said she immediately recognized Crumbley when he emerged from a school bathroom brandishing a handgun.

"It fired," she testified.

"Everything kind of slowed down for me. It was all slow motion. I had covered my head. I dropped down … It sounded like a balloon popping or a locker slamming. It was very loud," she continued.

Allen "just prayed and covered my head," she told the court.

"I didn't know if those were my last moments," she said.

The teen also recalled thinking that "I'm supposed to be here right now."

"Because there's no other reason that I'm OK, that I'm in this hallway, completely untouched," she said.

The teens' testimony came after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe denied a defense request to bar students from the witness stand on grounds that their testimony would be irrelevant to whether Crumbley should have a chance at parole.

"I'm able to discern what's relevant to the … factors and what's not relevant," the judge responded.

If Crumbley is spared a life sentence, he would face 25 to 40 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The defense maintains that the teen can be rehabilitated after enduring a turbulent family life, grossly negligent parents and untreated mental illness.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are awaiting trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son a gun and ignoring his mental health problems.

With the Associated Press