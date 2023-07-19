‘I Just Want Him to Come Home’: Mother of Soldier Who Bolted Into North Korea Pleads for His Return
Claudine Gates said she had just spoken to her son a few days ago
The mother of an Army soldier who darted away from a tour group and crossed into North Korea says she is shocked by his actions.
Private 2nd Class Travis King, 23, was supposed to be headed back to the U.S. to face military discipline when the incident took place.
Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, said she had just spoken to her son a few days ago.
- North Korea Remains Silent Over US Army Soldier Who Fled to the Country While Facing Military Discipline
- Soldier Who Ran To North Korea Became ‘Reckless’ Over The Death of His Cousin Before He Fled: Report
- North Korea Acknowledges It Has Travis King, American Soldier Who Took Off at Border
- North Korea in Talks With UN Over US Soldier Who Ran Over Border
- Travis King’s Family Calls on US to ‘Fight’ for Soldier’s Return Home from North Korea
“He has to be out of his mind,” she told ABC News. “I can’t see Travis doing anything like that.”
King was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault.
He was released on July 10 and was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.
He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane. It wasn’t clear how he spent the hours until joining the Panmunjom tour and running across the border Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m so proud of him. I just want him to come home, come back to America,” King’s mother said.
U.S. military officials believe King is being held by North Korean authorities. They say they are working for his safe return.
