‘I Don’t Want to Die!’: Victim Called Out for Mom Amid Scooter Shooter’s NYC Rampage, Witness Says

The first person randomly targeted by New York City's alleged scooter shooter cried out for his mother and said he didn't want to die, a witness recalled Monday.

“He was bleeding from the hole in his left shoulder,” nearby drug store worker Yolainy Almonte told the New York Post.

“He kept saying, ‘Don’t let me die! Don’t let me die!’ And he was screaming, ‘Mom! Mom! I don’t want to die!’"

Almonte said she tried to reassure the unidentified man as he panicked in the midst of the Saturday morning shooting.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re not going to die. We already called 911! You’re not going to die,'” she said.

Almonte said she recognized the victim as someone who went to school with her niece.

The man's grandmother identified him as Cesar Martinez, 21, and told the New York Daily News that his mother was "holding up more than me."

“She holds it in a little bit but she needs to cry,” said Ana Burgos, 60.

"She needs to scream. She needs to hit something. She needs to let it out. But she has been strong.”

Martinez is recovering at home after being released from Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, Burgos said.

“Right now he’s in pain so he’s on medication — antibiotics, Motrin, Tylenol,” she said.

“He lost a tooth, broke his nose. So he’s going to have a couple of surgeries to fix all of that."

Burgos also said her grandson — who has an 18-year-old brother and 14-year-old twin sisters — "wobbles a bit when he walks."

"I guess he has a nerve pinch. But the doctor says that he’s back to normal," she said.

"It’s going to take time but he’s going to be back to his normal self. I can’t wait. I can’t wait."

Martinez was shot in the back around 11:10 a.m. Saturday near Ashford Avenue and Arlington Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a timeline released earlier Monday by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Accused gunman Thomas Abreu, 25, then allegedly shot three more victims — killing Hamod Saeidi, 86 — during a nearly 30-minute rampage in which he fired at a total of six people across Brooklyn and Queens.

Alleged scooter shooter Thomas Abreu is seen via video at his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, New York City, on Monday. Pool photo by James Messerschmidt

Abreu was arrested around 1 p.m. Saturday after police officers spotted him riding his scooter at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue in Queens.

Abreu lives near the scene of the first shooting, with a neighbor telling the Post that he's part of a group that "rides around here like freaking maniacs."

“He’s one of the guys who’s always riding around making noises on those s--ty bikes or riding those scooters on the sidewalks and just generally scaring the hell out of people,” the neighbor said.

“They’re crazy people."

The neighbor added, "It’s like a dozen or so of them, the same guys, all the time. They all live around here.”

Abreu's roommate, Reuben Vargas, told the Post that Abreu was from the Dominican Republic and used his scooter to deliver food for a local restaurant.

“I don’t think he’s crazy — I think he’s OK,” Vargas said through a Spanish-language interpreter.

“I didn’t think he would do that."

Vargas, who works as their building's superintendent, also reportedly said of Saturday's shooting spree, "I don’t know why he did that…I don’t know.”

Abreu — who's charged with second-degree murder and other crimes — appeared at his arraignment Monday via video from a hospital bed.

The police said he was arrested without incident and it was unclear where he was being treated or why.

But he made a rambling statement at the start of the hearing, saying, "I think they want to kill me or murder."

"Everybody says that I’m innocent. That’s the best problem that there is," he said.

"I need my innocence first of all. I’m told that I’m innocent. It’s the truth. I was not free but everybody tells me I’m innocent."

Abreu also allegedly told cops following his arrest that "Russians are after me. The Chinese are after me. The Italians are after me. Africa is after me. You are all wearing earpieces."

Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn ordered mental-health observation of Abreu, who's being held without bail, and told both sides to be prepared to discuss whether a hearing should be held to determine if he was fit for trial.

Abreu is due back in court on Thursday.