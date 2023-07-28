‘I Couldn’t Stop Them’: Sister of Women Who Died Living Off the Grid Says They Were ‘Fearful’ After COVID

Rebecca Vance had never fully recovered from the loss of her mother in 2007, so she was devastated after the man she called her father for most of her life died in 2019. Still reeling from her grief, it wasn't long before COVID arrived and the world shut down.

The series of traumas was too much for Rebecca, known as Becky by her loved ones, who shared an apartment with her 13-year-old son and sister Christine in Colorado Springs.

"After COVID, we felt the change in the atmosphere. There was a change in everything, and Becky was no exception," her stepsister Trevala Jara tells The Messenger. "She did get fearful with how the world was going. She thought it was just better for them to be by themselves — off the grid."

A hiker discovered human remains on July 9 at a primitive campsite in Colorado's Gunnison National Forest. Teresa Kopec/Getty Images

Becky, Christine and Jara became a family when Jara's father married the Vance sisters' mother. "They might as well have been my biological sisters," says Jara, who was 8 at the time.

Becky, 42 and the oldest, was an introvert, Jara says, but opened up and made people feel special once she got to know them. Becky and Christine were extremely close — always hanging out together and sharing secrets.

Last year, they shared one of their boldest secrets with Jara — a plan to leave civilization behind — when they began giving away their possessions.

"Not only did they come to tell me, they brought my mom's urn and gave it to me," Jara recalls. "For them to do that, I knew this was serious."

Everyone they knew tried to talk them out of it. Jara and her husband, who own property in northern Colorado, offered them the chance to try out living off the grid to see if this is something they really wanted to do.

"Since I couldn’t stop them, my mission was to make them as prepared as possible," she says.

But Becky and Christine thought they’d seen enough YouTube survival videos and were determined to leave the world they knew behind.

Last year, in late July, Christine and her nephew got into Becky's car and said goodbye to Jara.

Becky Vance, Trevala Jara and Christine Vance pose with a family member before the Vance sisters went to live "off the grid" in Colorado. Courtesy of Trevala Jara

Before they left, Jara handed Christine a piece of paper with her phone number, email and physical address. "They told me if they get into trouble, I’d be the first person they contact," Jara says.

Nearly a year later, in the late afternoon on July 9, a hiker noticed a campsite in an unusual area near the Gold Creek campground. He hiked toward it and as he approached the site, he noticed a body in front of the tent.

He immediately contacted officials. The following day, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office made another gruesome discovery — two more bodies inside the tent.

Using dental records and fingerprints to confirm the identities of their heavily decomposed bodies, Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes confirmed it was Christine, Becky and her son.

Barnes suspects the family died from the lack of food and a snow-covered winter, which kicked off in November and continued through the spring.

"The other piece that makes me presume they likely died due to malnutrition or exposure to the harsh winter climate is that they all appeared very thin, emaciated," Barnes said.

"It’s such a sad deal trying to imagine what the last several weeks of their lives must've been like," he continued.

Jara had not heard from them since they left, but often thought of her sisters and nephew — hoping she'd see them again.

In late March, a feeling washed over Jara.

"I was on the porch with one of my biker sisters, my chosen family, and all the sudden, I got this feeling. I looked at her and said, 'Sister, I think something happened. I feel it to my core. I genuinely think something happened,'" she says, choking up as she remembered the moment.

"I was hoping I was wrong."