‘I Couldn’t Believe That Was Happening’: Witness Describes NYC Crane Collapse

The arm of a burning crane seemed to fall "in slow motion" before crashing onto a busy New York City street Wednesday morning, a stunned eyewitness said.

Tyra Robbins told the New York Times that she was working in a building near the Midtown Manhattan scene when she spotted people outside who appeared to be snapping photos of the sunrise.

But when Robbins, 26, went to join them, she instead saw the damaged crane dangling over the street, she recalled.

Within a minute, a piece snapped off and hit a building across the street before smashing onto the street, Robbins said.

Firefighters arrive with a stretcher at the site of a construction crane fire and collapse in New York City on Wednesday morning, KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

"It was like it fell in slow motion," she said. "I just froze. I couldn't believe that was happening."

Robbins added: “I heard the cracking, and then saw the fire.”

Jordy Jimenez told the Times he was washing down the sidewalk outside 33 W. 42nd St. when he heard the crane arm hit the ground.

“It was a loud, loud crash,” he said.

The burning crane is seen in a screenshot from a video posted on Twitter. akofink/Twitter

A construction worker who was inside the building under development called the crash "the loudest sound I've ever heard," according to the New York Post.

“It felt like an earthquake,” the unidentified man reportedly told the PIX11 TV station.

Pedestrians ran for their lives during the incident that unfolded around 7:25 a.m. when a fire erupted in the crane's engine compartment.

Eleven people suffered injuries, according to CBS, all considered minor. No one was killed in the mishap that coincided with the morning rush, Mayor Eric Adams said.

“As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” he told reporters.

Two firefighters were also reportedly hurt.

The crane was lifting 16 tons of concrete over 10th Avenue at West 42st Street at the time it collapsed.

First Deputy Fire Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said the person operating the crane tried to put out the fire, but had to flee when it raged out of control.

"As the fire heats the cable, the cable weakens to a point where it loses its strength, and that’s where the collapse occurred," Pfeifer said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pfeifer said.

With the Associated Press