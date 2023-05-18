The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Hyundai and Kia Owners to Receive $200M+ in ‘Kia Boys’ Class Action Suit

    More than 9 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles are eligible.

    Monique Merrill
    Cristina Arias/Getty Images

    Owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, victims of the self-dubbed "Kia Boys," are set to be compensated as part of a proposed settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit against the automakers.

    The lawsuit accused Hyundai and Kia of neglecting to implement adequate security measures in their vehicles, according to a press release. The benefits to the impacted owners from this settlement are estimated to be worth over $200 million.

    The "Kia Challenge" became a viral TikTok trend last year, illustrating how easy it was to break into certain Hyundai or Kia models and steal them using a USB charging cord. The lawsuit claims that the companies failed to install an immobilizer, a device that would prevent the car from starting without the vehicle’s smart key.

    Additionally, the suit claims that the cars had other security flaws, enabling thieves, often referring to themselves as the "Kia Boys" on TikTok, to break into and steal the vehicles in less than 90 seconds.

    Hyundai and Kia models manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with "insert-and-turn" key ignition systems may be eligible for the settlement. This category includes an estimated 9 million vehicles.

    "Our goal in finalizing this settlement was to ensure transparency," said Steve Berman, one of the lead lawyers representing Hyundai and Kia owners, in the release. "These car owners have experienced enough distress. We strived to achieve a settlement that encompasses various types of losses - from those fortunate enough not to have their theft-prone car stolen, to those whose stolen cars were completely totalled due to Hyundai and Kia’s negligence."

    The proposed settlement includes up to $145 million for out-of-pocket losses, complimentary software upgrades to rectify the immobilizer issue, or payments for those whose cars are unable to receive the software upgrade.

