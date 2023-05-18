Hyundai and Kia Owners to Receive $200M+ in ‘Kia Boys’ Class Action Suit

Owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, victims of the self-dubbed "Kia Boys," are set to be compensated as part of a proposed settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit against the automakers.
The lawsuit accused Hyundai and Kia of neglecting to implement adequate security measures in their vehicles, according to a press release. The benefits to the impacted owners from this settlement are estimated to be worth over $200 million.
The "Kia Challenge" became a viral TikTok trend last year, illustrating how easy it was to break into certain Hyundai or Kia models and steal them using a USB charging cord. The lawsuit claims that the companies failed to install an immobilizer, a device that would prevent the car from starting without the vehicle’s smart key.
Additionally, the suit claims that the cars had other security flaws, enabling thieves, often referring to themselves as the "Kia Boys" on TikTok, to break into and steal the vehicles in less than 90 seconds.
- Baltimore Sues Hyundai and Kia for Making Cars That Are Too Easy to Steal
- DC Police Lieutenant Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Information to Proud Boys Leader
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action Remakes
- Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class
- Small Cars’ Rear Safety Features May Not Protect Passengers as Well as Front Seat Features, Report
Hyundai and Kia models manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with "insert-and-turn" key ignition systems may be eligible for the settlement. This category includes an estimated 9 million vehicles.
"Our goal in finalizing this settlement was to ensure transparency," said Steve Berman, one of the lead lawyers representing Hyundai and Kia owners, in the release. "These car owners have experienced enough distress. We strived to achieve a settlement that encompasses various types of losses - from those fortunate enough not to have their theft-prone car stolen, to those whose stolen cars were completely totalled due to Hyundai and Kia’s negligence."
The proposed settlement includes up to $145 million for out-of-pocket losses, complimentary software upgrades to rectify the immobilizer issue, or payments for those whose cars are unable to receive the software upgrade.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews