Huw Edwards, Who Announced Queen’s Death, Named as BBC Host at Center of Teen Sex Photo Scandal

Huw Edwards has been identified as the BBC TV host at the center of allegations involving payment for sexually explicit photos from a teenager.

Edwards, the 61-year-old BBC News at Ten presenter and married father of five, was identified in a statement by his wife, Vicky Flind.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children," she said in the statement on Wednesday. "Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years."

Edwards is one of the most visible faces of BBC News, and has reported on key royal events, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials.

According to a report published by the British tabloid The Sun Friday, Edwards is accused of paying $45,000 for sex pictures from a young person beginning when they were 17 years old.

The allegations were made by the young person’s mother and step-father, who told The Sun that Edwards spent three years paying their child for explicit photos.

The person’s lawyer has since denied the parents’ allegations in a statement to the BBC.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced no crime had been committed by Edwards.

A second accuser came forward on Tuesday to claim that Edwards met them on a dating app and purportedly made menacing statements toward them when the person threatened to expose their identity.

According to the outlet, the accuser, who is in their early 20s, said they were first contacted anonymously by the unnamed host. They claimed they were frightened by the power the unnamed host held.

Edwards' wife, Flind asked for privacy in her statement.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future," she said.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published."

BBC Editor Katie Razzall, said the identification of Edwards came as “a huge shock to viewers” and "a big shock to all of us at BBC News”.

"This is such dramatic news, this is a man who has embodied BBC values, has been the face of the BBC, has held the viewers’ hands through so many of the momentous parts of our nation’s history - whether it’s elections, royal events, the Queen’s death or the King’s coronation," Razzall said, according to the BBC.

Edwards is one of the network's highest paid presenters, earning an annual salary between $484,000 - $490,000, per the BBC.

Police have closed their case on Edwards, but the BBC said it will still move forward with its internal investigation.

“We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed," a statement said.

“The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

The first accuser rebutted the claims made by their parents in the Sun in a statement to the BBC.

"For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality, and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish," the statement said.

A spokesperson for The Sun told the BBC, "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and the welfare of their child."

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC," the Sun said.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Neither The Sun, nor the BBC had named Edwards. The anonymity of the BBC star at the center of the scandal sparked a public guessing game online.

The BBC's biggest stars including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine all publicly denied their involvement.

Lineker announced on social media, "Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me," while Clark wrote on Twitter, "Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in The Sun – that ain’t me babe."

"I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths," he added, according to the outlet.

Vine said, "Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday."

"Whoever the 'BBC presenter' in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me," he wrote on Twitter, The Sun reports.

The BBC confirmed an unidentified host’s suspension Sunday.

Huw first joined the BBC in 1984 as a news intern, The Sun previously reported.