Husband of ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Killed in Amalfi Coast Boat Crash Says Family Is ‘Devastated’

Bloomsbury USA president Adrienne Vaughan was thrown from a speedboat and struck by its propeller

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Adrienne Vaughan was on vacation on the Amalfi Coast in ItalyAdrienne Vaughan/LinkedIn; Serhii Nemyrivskyi/Getty Images

The family of the American publishing executive who was killed in a boat crash on the Amalfi Coast of Italy last week is “devastated,” according to her husband. 

Mike White, in a statement to The New York Post, said the death of his wife, Bloomsbury USA president Adrienne Vaughan, is still difficult to grasp.

“Adrienne’s death has devastated our family,” White said. “She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, niece and dear friend and colleague to many.”

“Her absence from our lives and the terrible circumstances of her death are impossible to comprehend,” he added.

Vaughan, 45, and White were sightseeing on the speedboat with their two young children when it collided with a much larger boat carrying a wedding party. Vaughan, who was sunbathing on the bow at the time, was thrown from the boat and struck by a propeller.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene tried to give her medical attention, but she died at the scene. White was treated for injuries, and the couple's two children were treated for shock.

Witnesses described a harrowing chain of events to local Italian media.

"I saw the woman in the water supported by her children and her husband: she did not have an arm and her neck was white, as if her blood did not flow,” Pietro Luzzolino told Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

"It was terrible. We rescued them, passengers of the hull got on the sailing ship. The driver was vomiting; we got the impression that he was drunk. The investigators will ascertain it."

lio Persico, the captain of the speedboat Vaughan and her family had chartered, was charged with manslaughter and negligent injury. He was allegedly drunk and high on cocaine at the time of the crash, according to reports. White also said Persico had been distracted while driving the boat.

“He was always on the phone,” White said, according to Il Messaggero.

Italian authorities are continuing their investigation.

“We look to the Italian authorities to fully investigate the circumstances leading to Adrienne’s death, to ascertain where responsibility for this lies, and to ensure that any person who is found to bear responsibility is held accountable under the Italian criminal justice system,” White told The Post.

“We are cooperating with the Italian authorities in their investigations, and will continue to do so until they conclude.”

