Husband of NYC Hammer Attack Victim Apologizes to Wife in Heartbreaking Tribute

The distraught husband of a New York City woman bludgeoned to death by a hammer-wielding roommate posted an emotional tribute to his wife on Thursday, saying he owed her an apology.

Zhao Zhao and her two young children were attacked in their three-room apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, at around 2 p.m. by a man who was also living there.

The 43-year-old's husband had been working away in Ohio when the shocking attack occurred, and neighbors told The New York Times he was desperately trying to get back to NYC to see his kids.

“My dear wife, I owe you an apology,” Zhao’s widower reportedly said in a post on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

“I hope you can bless our child to get through this difficult time. My kids, dad just hopes you can get through this."

The 5- and 3-year-olds were rushed to hospital and were in a critical condition in hospital Thursday morning, with police saying the boy and girl were “fighting for their lives as we speak.”

The New York Police Department called the incident a "horrific, senseless act of violence," as they showed a disturbing photo of the bloody hammer used by the attacker.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find the three victims in the room they shared. Both children had severe head trauma and officers reportedly carried the children out, covered in blood, to waiting ambulances.

"I think I can speak for all New Yorkers when I can say our community, our prayers are with this family at this time," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

The suspect, LiYong Ye, lived in another room in the crowded apartment with his 9-year-old son, while another person lived in the third room. When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Ye as he tried to walk out of the building, covered in blood.

Neighbors told Gothamist that there was regular fighting in the home.

“They’re living together with different schedules,” Ray Huang told the outlet. “It’s a problem. They should understand each other, but they don’t … Every day they have a little problem, and put together they have a big problem.”

Another said he regularly heard raised voices coming from the apartment.

The New York Department of Buildings told The Messenger that it had responded to complaints of overcrowding and illegal conversions in the apartment building going back as far as 2015. In June 2023, inspectors issued a violation for blocked hallways and stairs.

The building is listed as a 25-unit, multi-family dwelling. However the reports from this incident indicate multiple families living in this one, 924-square-foot condo which currently listed for sale at $729K.

The NYPD later charged 47-year-old Ye with murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.