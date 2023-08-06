Husband of Missing Mom of Four Charged With Murder After Body, Torched Car Found 

The husband of a Georgia mom who had been missing for two weeks was arrested and charged with murder, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, after evidence of foul play was discovered along with her remains.

In a Saturday press conference livestreamed on Instagram, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett told reporters that Roberson had last been seen on July 16 after she had dinner with her mother, Clarine Andujar-White, and four children.

She left Andujar-White’s house and returned home with two of her four children. The other two children stayed the night with their grandma. The next day, Andujar-White tried to call her daughter but couldn’t get through. So she decided to go to Roberson’s home, but she wasn’t there.

That’s when Andujar-White filed a missing persons report because “it’s not like her to not call her and check on her children,” Levett said.

Donell Anderson mugshot Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Over the course of a two-week investigation, deputies uncovered evidence like blood in Roberson’s shared home with her husband, Donell Anderson, and human remains in a wooded area in Atlanta, about 24 miles from her home.

Imani Roberson Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Near the body, investigators also found her car, which had been torched.

Investigators recovered the body and, using forensic technology, determined it was Roberson’s. The precise location of Roberson’s body was not revealed during the press conference.

Levett said Anderson had been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He added that more charges could be forthcoming.

“It was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani,” Levett said.

Deputies are continuing the investigation, under the belief that a second suspect in connection to the crime was involved.

Levett asked the public to come forward with any information that could facilitate the investigation.

"Put yourself in the shoes of this family. Put yourself in the shoes of this mother and father who not only just lost a daughter, they lost a daughter that has four children that's young as 1 month old," the sheriff said. "If you have a heart and you know something ... you would call and give us information.”