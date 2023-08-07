Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were Found
'They were just struggling at the time, and they had a very volatile relationship,' a Sarasota County official said of James and Jeana Burrus' relationship
The husband of a Florida woman whose skeletal remains were found dumped in a shallow grave after she vanished over a decade ago has been named a person of interest in her death.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms with The Messenger they have interviewed James Burrus of Maryland in connection with the homicide of his wife Jeana Burrus, whom he never reported missing.
"They were just struggling at the time, and they had a very volatile relationship," SCSO Lt. Mark Lefebvre told WTVT-TV.
"He had different versions, honestly of what happened to their relationship, but when he sat with detectives he provided no details. He gave no information," Lt. Lefebvre added.
According to the outlet, Burrus and the couple’s elementary school-aged son, James Burrus, Jr., unexpectedly moved out of the family’s Sarasota, Fla., home in 2006.
"James Jr. was always told that he was abandoned by his mother; in this case, he’s learning new information," Lefebvre said of the now 20-year-old, WWSB-TV reports.
In February 2007, Jeana’s remains were found by a teen in a wooded area behind an auto body shop where Burrus previously worked, the Herald-Tribune reported.
Authorities said Jeana, who was 39 years old at the time of her death, suffered from blunt force trauma and could not be identified when her remains were discovered.
"She was found buried in a shallow grave, to where her bones were still exposed," Lefebvre said, per WWSB. "She was dressed in a shirt, in a skirt, no shoes or anything like that to indicate that she did not walk into those woods on her own. You’ve got to imagine, the body was there for a year to a year and a half, so there was extensive decomposition."
It was estimated she had been dead for seven to 12 months.
Jeana’s case went cold for 16 years — until November 2022, when DNA technology helped authorities make a positive identification.
"The bones indicate that it was not a natural cause of death, there was indications, some fracturing, things of that nature," Lefebvre explained.
Loved ones described the stay-at-home mom as “a very loving, fun, warm person. She really had a lot to do with family," Jeana’s uncle, Clare Wiedmaier, told the station.
Speaking with the Tribune, Wiedmaier said for years, they “were waiting for her to show up anytime, especially around the birthdays, like she did in the past, knock on our door.”
A few months ago, authorities informed family members Jeana was killed.
“It wasn’t pleasant news,” Wiedmaier told the paper. “It was tearful news. Shocking. We refused to believe it.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941 861-4900.
