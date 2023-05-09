Aric Hutchinson, the groom left hospitalized in a crash that killed his bride on their wedding night last month, has returned home.

Hutchinson, 34, was seriously injured when an alleged drunk driver slammed into his golf cart as he and his wife, 34-year-old Samantha Miller, left their wedding reception in Folly Beach, S.C., on April 28, per the Associated Press.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update to a GoFundMe campaign, Hutchinson's mother, Annette Hutchinson, said her son is home but is still recovering from "multiple injuries," including two broken legs, broken bones in his back and face as well as brain bleeds.

"He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife," Annette wrote in the update shared Monday. "Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam's funeral along with her family."

Two others who were with the couple in the golf cart, Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett, are also still recovering, per the update. Benjamin remains in a burn unit to receive treatment for road rash and open wounds, while Brogan experienced "minor injuries."

"All three are being incredibly strong despite the pain they are suffering," Annette said.

According to ABC affiliate KATV, the alleged drunk driver, 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony DUI with death and great bodily injury and one count of reckless vehicular homicide.

The Messenger contacted Folly Beach police to request a comment on the incident.

“We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies," Nathan S. Williams, Christopher J. Gramiccioni and Deborah L. Gramiccioni, attorneys representing Komoroski, told The Messenger in a statement. "We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”

Annette's GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $700,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The funds will help pay for Miller's burial and Aric's medical costs, and a second fundraising campaign has raised over $49,500.

"While our hearts are broken along with the Millers, we never could have imagined how sharing our story would result in the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and overwhelming generosity we have received from friends, family, co-workers, and strangers," Annette wrote on the campaign page.

"We are missing Sam more than anything, she instantly fit into our family from the first day Aric and Sam met, she was everything to my son and changed him for the better," she added. "She could light up a room with her presence and had an ease about her. They shared many hopes and dreams for their future, including children and building a house."

Annette has hired a lawyer, she told The Messenger.