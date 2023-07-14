Husband Behind Internet-Famous Dress Accused of Trying to Kill Wife - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Husband Behind Internet-Famous Dress Accused of Trying to Kill Wife

Prosecutors say Keir Johnston, whose mother-in-law wore the now-viral dress to his wedding, abused his wife for over a decade

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Authorities in Scotland have accused the man whose mother-in-law wore an Internet-famous blue-and-black (or white-and-gold) dress to his wedding of trying to kill his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, appeared in a Glasgow court this week after he was charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities allege Johnston placed his hands around his wife's neck — restricting her breathing — while threatening to kill her as he pinned her against the wall and brandished a knife on March 6, 2022, the Times of London reported. Prosecutors say Johnston intended to kill his spouse that day.

The incident is the culmination of what is alleged to be an almost 11-year campaign of abuse against Grace Johnston perpetrated by her husband.

Read More

The couple were thrust into the public eye in 2015 after a photo of the dress Grace Johnston's mother wore to the wedding went viral after being uploaded to Tumblr.

On social media, people became hotly divided over the garment's true colors, as it appeared to be black and blue for some and white and gold to others.

The image — and the controversy around the colors — became such a sensation that it became known as #TheDress on social media sites.

That year, the dress was also used in a South African Salvation Army campaign intended to raise awareness around domestic abuse.

"Why is it so hard to see black and blue?" the ad reads alongside a photo of a bruised woman wearing the yellow-and-gold garment. "The only illusion is if you think it was her choice.

The Daily Mail reported that Keir Johnston is also accused of hitting his wife through an open window of a vehicle she was in and of placing her in a headlock and dragging her from a bar when she did not leave with him.

Prosecutors also allege he isolated his wife from her friends and strictly controlled her finances and movements, the outlet reported.

Keir Johnston has denied all the accusations against him. The case has been continued to a preliminary hearing, with a trial currently scheduled for next year.

Tumblr
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.