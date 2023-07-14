Husband Behind Internet-Famous Dress Accused of Trying to Kill Wife

Authorities in Scotland have accused the man whose mother-in-law wore an Internet-famous blue-and-black (or white-and-gold) dress to his wedding of trying to kill his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, appeared in a Glasgow court this week after he was charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities allege Johnston placed his hands around his wife's neck — restricting her breathing — while threatening to kill her as he pinned her against the wall and brandished a knife on March 6, 2022, the Times of London reported. Prosecutors say Johnston intended to kill his spouse that day.

The incident is the culmination of what is alleged to be an almost 11-year campaign of abuse against Grace Johnston perpetrated by her husband.

The couple were thrust into the public eye in 2015 after a photo of the dress Grace Johnston's mother wore to the wedding went viral after being uploaded to Tumblr.

On social media, people became hotly divided over the garment's true colors, as it appeared to be black and blue for some and white and gold to others.

The image — and the controversy around the colors — became such a sensation that it became known as #TheDress on social media sites.

That year, the dress was also used in a South African Salvation Army campaign intended to raise awareness around domestic abuse.

"Why is it so hard to see black and blue?" the ad reads alongside a photo of a bruised woman wearing the yellow-and-gold garment. "The only illusion is if you think it was her choice.

The Daily Mail reported that Keir Johnston is also accused of hitting his wife through an open window of a vehicle she was in and of placing her in a headlock and dragging her from a bar when she did not leave with him.

Prosecutors also allege he isolated his wife from her friends and strictly controlled her finances and movements, the outlet reported.

Keir Johnston has denied all the accusations against him. The case has been continued to a preliminary hearing, with a trial currently scheduled for next year.