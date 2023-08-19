Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS Says
Some areas of Southern California and Nevada could be swamped with as much as 10 inches of rain from the storm
Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Saturday and bring more than a year's worth of rain to parts of the US Southwest over the next several days, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm, currently churning off Mexico's Baja California as a Category 4, is predicted to dump up to 6 inches of rain in the southwest, with certain areas of California and southern Nevada seeing as much as 10 inches.
"Hurricane Hilary is expected to spread heavy rain into the Southwest beginning today, while potentially lasting into Monday. The current rainfall forecast would deliver more rain in a few days to some California desert cities than they typically see in a whole year, on average," the National Weather Prediction Service said in a posting Saturday on Twitter, now called X.
It said the torrential rains will cause flash flooding in the southwest through Tuesday.
In regions of Southern California east of Los Angeles and Bakersfield the risk of flash flooding is 70%, the Hurricane Center said.
"Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely over Baja California and the southwestern US through Monday," the center said on Saturday in an all-caps alert.
"Hurricane-force winds expected along the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula tonight and Sunday morning."
