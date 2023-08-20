Gov. Newsom Implores California Residents to Stay Home as Tropical Storm Hilary Rocks State

Tropical storm Hilary is expected to reach Southern California Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego branch of the National Weather Service. The tropical storm made landfall on the Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, prompting a flash flood warning for Los Angeles County.



The storm is expected to cause “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” as it makes its way into Southern California and the southwestern U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for a large swath of Los Angeles County on Sunday until 7:45 p.m. for Long Beach, Malibu, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Universal City, downtown Los Angeles, Griffith Park, Culver City, Inglewood, Burbank, North Hollywood, Venice, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Encino, Manhattan Beach, Alhambra and Hermosa Beach.



A flood warning was also issued for Ventura County Sunday afternoon, and it will remain until 8:30 p.m. PT.



"With the center of Hilary approaching San Diego this afternoon, rain rates are expected to intensify across LA/Ventura counties this afternoon/evening," the National Weather Service field office in Los Angeles tweeted. "Rain rates of 0.50-1.00 inch per hour will be common, with local rates up to 1.50 inches per hour possible."

Authorities warned that residents should stay away from beaches for the next 72 hours.

Los Angeles Unified School District will be fully closed Monday, but officials said they expected classes to resume Tuesday. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho defended the call by making clear that buildings could not be checked for damage in time, so it was a safety issue.

Gov. Gavin Newsom implored residents to say off the roads unless it was an emergency, noting there were several accidents.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass echoed that message, saying people may be fooled by the storm being light in their area, but conditions can change fast and the worst of the storm had yet to strike as of 5 p.m. PT.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The storm already dumped more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain in some mountain communities and threatened more than an average year's worth of rain in inland desert areas.

Mud and boulders spilled onto highways, water gushed onto roadways and tree branches fell in neighborhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles. Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in typically hot and dry Palm Desert and surrounding communities across the Coachella Valley. Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

Hilary on Friday was classified as a Category 4 storm but has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Sunday morning. It’s expected to reach the U.S. border later Sunday at tropical storm strength, the National Weather Service (NWC) said.

Hilary has been barreling toward the California coast for days, bringing with it strong winds and flash flooding.

Along the Baja Peninsula, for example, video posted to social media shows brown water rapidly whooshing past buildings and other structures.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken before a projected landfall along the Baja peninsula or southern California. NHC

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 70 mph.

In Baja California, there’s likely to be coastal flooding due to “dangerous” storm surges, which will be accompanied by large and destructive ways, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest public advisory.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for some mountain and foothill communities east of Los Angeles. Those communities include Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa, according to a social media post from the office.

With the Associated Press.